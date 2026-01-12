Ahead Of Mardaani 3 Release, Rani Mukerji Pens Special Note on Completing 30 Years In The Industry

Rani Mukerji, who made her Bollywood debut with Raja Ki Aayegi Baaraat in 1997, clocks 30 years in cinema this year with Mardaani 3.
Mardaani 3 is scheduled for release on January 30, 2026.
Rani penned a special note, reflecting on her 30-year journey.
Mardaani 3, the third instalment of the successful franchise, is set to hit the screens this January. The film marks Rani Mukerji's return as the protagonist, SP Shivani Shivaji Roy. Interestingly, Mukerji is celebrating her 30 years in the industry with the release of Mardaani 3.
Ahead of the release of the threequel of her blockbuster franchise, Rani penned a heartfelt note. The note has been shared on YRF's Instagram handle. The 47-year-old actress reflected on her illustrious career, which also marks the beginning of her 30 years in cinema.
Rani Mukerji's note on her 30 years in films
Rani said 30 years in the industry feels "unreal". She stepped into films with "no grand plan of becoming an actress" but was drawn to cinema by chance and fell in love with the craft. She said 90s were "magical" that made her realise "how Hindi cinema lives in people's hearts."
Speaks about her iconic films
Talking about her debut, Raja Ki Aayegi Baaraat, Rani said playing a female character fighting for her dignity shaped her as an actor. She also spoke about her films Black, Saathiya, Bunty Aur Babli, No One Killed Jessica, Hichki and Mrs Chatterjee Vs Norway.
On marriage and motherhood
Reflecting on marriage and motherhood, Rani wrote, "Marriage and motherhood changed me, not by slowing me down, but by sharpening my focus. I became more selective, more protective of my energy, and more aware of the kind of legacy I wanted to build and the films that I want to lend my voice to."
Rani Mukerji on Mardaani 3
Mardaani is India’s only female-led franchise, and is the only successful female-led cop franchise.
It has been preponed to January 30 from February 27. Rani feels it's "incredibly special" to mark her 30th year with Mardaani 3.
"Mardaani is not about loud heroism; it is about quiet strength. Maybe the universe is telling me to keep moving forward, keep doing good work, and keep celebrating people and unsung heroes on screen through my craft," she said.
Expresses gratitude for fans
Towards the end of her note, the diva expressed her gratitude to her fans and audiences. "Thank you for letting me live so many lives. Today, I’m still feeling like a newcomer, wanting to excel, to work harder, to take on new cinematic challenges and write a totally new chapter of my life starting right now," she shared.
"To my fans and audiences who have always rooted for me, stood beside me, and cheered for this girl who has become a woman, I bow down with respect and love. I would not have been here without you. I would have been no one without you," she concluded.