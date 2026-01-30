Mardaani 3 X Review: Is Rani Mukerji-Starrer Crime Drama Worth Watching? Read These Tweets

Rani Mukerji-led Mardaani 3 hit the screens on January 30.
The film has been receiving positive reviews from netizens.
The crime drama is expected to have a moderate start at the box office.
Actress Rani Mukerji is back as Shivani Shivaji Roy in Mardaani 3. This time, she races against time to rescue girls who go missing with no trace. Mardaani 3 marks her return to the big screen after Mrs. Chatterjee vs Norway (2023), for which she won a National Award for Best Actress.
Directed by Abhiraj Minawala and produced by Aditya Chopra under the Yash Raj Films banner, the third instalment revolves around a child-trafficking network, involving a beggar mafia. Along with Rani, Janki Bodiwala, Mallika Prasad (as the antagonist), and Mikhail Yawalkar round out the cast.
When the trailer was released, many noted that the main premise of the film has similarities with Netflix's crime drama series Delhi Crime Season 3, which combats human trafficking syndicates.
The early reviews for Mardaani 3 are out on X (formerly Twitter), and they are mostly positive, with fans hailing Rani for her no-holds-barred performance. Check out what netizens have said about Mardaani 3 on X.
Mardaani 3 Twitter review
One user called it a "gripping" story, while another called it "intense and very relevant", sticking to the "core theme of crime and justice and keeps the narrative serious throughout."
Hailing Rani, one user wrote, "Her screen presence, dialogue delivery, and expressions make the character feel real and fearless. This is easily one of her strongest performances in the Mardaani franchise."
The same user also heaped praise on the action, calling it "raw and realistic."
Though the first half is a bit slow, the second half is much more gripping and intense which makes the film more engaging, according to the user.
One X user, in his short review of Mardaani 3 wrote, "If you have liked Mardaani & Mardaani 2 then you’d love Mardaani 3 as well. There is almost no difference between the 3 movies. Same kind of movies, same kind of premise, same kind of screenplay and same kind of climax. No difference, all same to same (sic)."
One Twitter user called the film a "huge disappointment" and the "weakest" film in the franchise.
Mardaani 3 is expected to open in the range of Rs 4-5 crore and will be overshadowed by Border 2 in the first three days.