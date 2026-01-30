Mardaani 3 X Review: Is Rani Mukerji-Starrer Crime Drama Worth Watching? Read These Tweets

Mardaani 3 X review: Has Rani Mukerji-starrer crime drama impressed the movie buffs? Check out netizens' reactions here.

Garima Das
Garima Das
Updated on:
Updated on:
Mardaani 3 Twitter review
Mardaani 3 Twitter review Photo: X/YRF
info_icon
Summary
Summary of this article

  • Rani Mukerji-led Mardaani 3 hit the screens on January 30.

  • The film has been receiving positive reviews from netizens.

  • The crime drama is expected to have a moderate start at the box office.

Actress Rani Mukerji is back as Shivani Shivaji Roy in Mardaani 3. This time, she races against time to rescue girls who go missing with no trace. Mardaani 3 marks her return to the big screen after Mrs. Chatterjee vs Norway (2023), for which she won a National Award for Best Actress.

Directed by Abhiraj Minawala and produced by Aditya Chopra under the Yash Raj Films banner, the third instalment revolves around a child-trafficking network, involving a beggar mafia. Along with Rani, Janki Bodiwala, Mallika Prasad (as the antagonist), and Mikhail Yawalkar round out the cast.

Rani Mukerji-starrer Mardaani 3 box office prediction - X
Mardaani 3 Box Office Prediction: Rani Mukerji-Starrer To Have A Moderate Start Amid Border 2 Storm, Says Trade Expert

BY Garima Das

When the trailer was released, many noted that the main premise of the film has similarities with Netflix's crime drama series Delhi Crime Season 3, which combats human trafficking syndicates.

The early reviews for Mardaani 3 are out on X (formerly Twitter), and they are mostly positive, with fans hailing Rani for her no-holds-barred performance. Check out what netizens have said about Mardaani 3 on X.

Mardaani 3 Twitter review

One user called it a "gripping" story, while another called it "intense and very relevant", sticking to the "core theme of crime and justice and keeps the narrative serious throughout."

Related Content
Related Content

Hailing Rani, one user wrote, "Her screen presence, dialogue delivery, and expressions make the character feel real and fearless. This is easily one of her strongest performances in the Mardaani franchise."

The same user also heaped praise on the action, calling it "raw and realistic."

Though the first half is a bit slow, the second half is much more gripping and intense which makes the film more engaging, according to the user.

One X user, in his short review of Mardaani 3 wrote, "If you have liked Mardaani & Mardaani 2 then you’d love Mardaani 3 as well. There is almost no difference between the 3 movies. Same kind of movies, same kind of premise, same kind of screenplay and same kind of climax. No difference, all same to same (sic)."

Rani Mukerji - IMDb
Nine Performances Of Rani Mukerji That Defined Three Decades Of Stardom

BY Aishani Biswas

One Twitter user called the film a "huge disappointment" and the "weakest" film in the franchise.

Mardaani 3 is expected to open in the range of Rs 4-5 crore and will be overshadowed by Border 2 in the first three days.

Published At:
SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

MORE FROM THE AUTHOR

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

×

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. Ranji Trophy LIVE Scores, Round 7 Day 4: Vidarbha Need 110 Runs To Seal Win; All Eyes On Mumbai Vs Delhi

  2. ICC T20 World Cup 2026: Teams' Fixtures From February 1 To Start Of Tournament

  3. SA Vs WI: Lungi Ngidi Calls Playing Pink Day T20I For Breast Cancer Awareness Personal Cause

  4. 'Focus Is On Winning Matches, Not Personal Milestones': Ishan Kishan Eyes WC Glory After NZ Series Win

  5. IND Vs NZ, 5th T20I: Ishan Kishan’s 103 And Arshdeep Singh’s Five-Wicket Haul Lead India To 46-Run Win

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. AUS Open 2026: Rybakina Poses With Trophy On The Banks Of River Yarra In Melbourne

  2. Carlos Alcaraz Vs Novak Djokovic Live Streaming, Australian Open 2026: When, Where To Watch Men's Singles Final?

  3. Australian Open 2026 Prize Money: How Much Will Women's Singles Winner Elena Rybakina Earn?

  4. Sabalenka Vs Rybakina Highlights, Australian Open 2026 Final: Kazakh Star Secures Second Grand Slam Title

  5. Australian Open Final: Elena Rybakina Beats No. 1 Aryna Sabalenka, Claims Maiden Melbourne Title

Badminton

  1. PV Sindhu Vs Chen Yu Fei, Indonesia Masters Quarter-Final Highlights: Indian Star Bows Out After 2-0 Loss

  2. Lakshya Sen Vs Teeraratsakul, Indonesia Masters Quarter-Final Highlights: Straight-Games Defeat Halts Indian’s Campaign

  3. PV Sindhu Vs Chen Yu Fei Live Streaming, Indonesia Masters Super 500: Head-To-Head Record; When, Where To Watch

  4. Indonesia Masters BWF Super 500 Preview: Indian Shuttlers Eye Improvement Against Challenging Draw

  5. Saina Nehwal Announces Retirement After Two-Year Injury Struggle, Says, 'I Can't Push It Anymore'

Trending Stories

National News

  1. Union Budget 2026: How Fiscal Allocations Are Reshaping Centre–State Relations

  2. Gadkari Hails Sunetra Pawar After Deputy CM Oath

  3. Union Budget 2026: Finance Commission and Southern States’ Discomfort, Explained

  4. Two Decades of Gender Budgeting—What It Gets Right And Where It Falls Short

  5. TMC Feels The Heat, As Bengal Momo Godown Fire Triggers Pre-Poll Blame-Game

Entertainment News

  1. Rang De Basanti At 20 | An Emblem Of Dissent And Its Disquieting Afterlife

  2. Border 2 Review | Sunny Deol Works Overtime To Rescue A Film Burdened By Inheritance

  3. Mumbai As Witness: ‘Dhobi Ghat’ And The Many Distances Of The Maximum City

  4. Vijay Sethupathi at 48: Five Performances That Reveal His Extraordinary Range

  5. Happy Patel: Khatarnak Jasoos Review | Vir Das Serves Up A Multi-Lingual, Full-Bodied Laughter Riot

US News

  1. Europe’s Real Weapon Against Washington Isn’t Diplomacy. It’s US Assets

  2. US Supreme Court Defers Ruling On Legality Of Trump’s Global Tariffs

  3. Thousands Protest In Greenland Against US As Trump Threatens Takeover

  4. US Revokes Over 1 Lakh Visas In 2025 As Trump Intensifies Immigration Crackdown

  5. Outrage Over Renee Good’s Death: Minnesota Poet Responds To Chilling ICE Killings

World News

  1. Activists Back Rojava Women, Call for Lasting Peace in Syria

  2. UAE Welcomes India-EU Free Trade Deal, Backs Open Economic Cooperation

  3. Elon Musk’s Vision: Why He Wants To Build AI Data Centres In Space

  4. Wagner Moura To Star In Lisandro Alonso’s Remake Of Taste Of Cherry By Abbas Kiarostami

  5. Epstein Files Released: Emails Show Ties With Powerful Figures, New Details On Death

Latest Stories

  1. Elche 1-3 Barcelona Highlights, La Liga 2025-26: Yamal, Torres, Rashford Fire Barca Four Points Clear

  2. Manipur’s Foothills Road Row: Access, Territory And A Fresh Cycle Of Blockades

  3. Liverpool 4-1 Newcastle United, Premier League: Ekitike, Wirtz Star In Emphatic Comeback Win

  4. 10 Years Of The Juvenile Justice Act: What The Law Sees And Refuses To See

  5. Volkanovski Vs Lopes Live, UFC 325: Australian Wins Featherweight Title In Sydney

  6. Union Budget 2026 Wishlist: Jharkhand Wants Centre to Release Pending Funds

  7. Union Budget 2026 Wish-list: J&K Seeks Increased Central Assistance As Fund Crunch Hits Developmental Projects

  8. Taurus February 2026 Horoscope: Steady Progress In Career, Strong Finances, Evolving Relationships, And Health Focus