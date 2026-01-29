Mardaani 3 Box Office Prediction: Rani Mukerji-Starrer To Have A Moderate Start Amid Border 2 Storm, Says Trade Expert

Mardaani 3 marks Rani Mukerji's return to the big screen after Mrs. Chatterjee vs Norway (2023). With its release on January 30, the film celebrates Rani's 30 years in the film industry, which makes it even more special for the actor and her fans. Directed by Abhiraj Minawala and produced by Yash Raj Films (YRF), Mardaani 3 promises to carry forward the franchise's legacy with yet another socially relevant subject. While Mardaani exposed the grim realities of human trafficking, Mardaani 2 explored the disturbing psyche of a serial psychopath who raped and murdered women. The third instalment will show another brutal reality of our society, involving a beggar mafia.