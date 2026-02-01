Mardaani 3 Box Office Collection Day 2: Rani Mukerji-Starrer Witnesses Growth After A Moderate Start

The film took a moderate start at the box office amid the Border 2 storm and witnessed a slight growth on Saturday (Day 2). Here's how much Mardaani 3 collected in its first two days.

Outlook Entertainment Desk
Curated by: Garima Das
Updated on:
Updated on:
Mardaani 3 box office collection
Mardaani 3 sees a slight growth on Day 2 Photo: X
Summary
  • Mardaani 3 saw a slight growth from its first-day collection.

  • Rani Mukerji-starrer is facing tough competition from Sunny Deol's Border 2.

  • The third instalment of Mardaani hit the theatres on January 30.

Mardaani 3 box office collection: Actress Rani Mukerji is back as Shivani Shivaji Roy in the third instalment of Mardaani after seven years. Directed by Abhiraj Minawala and produced by Yash Raj Films (YRF), Mardaani 3 carries forward the franchise's legacy with yet another socially relevant subject. In Mardaani 3, Shivani is assigned a case of abduction of two young girls, which unfolds into a deeper and complex investigation, leading to a child-trafficking network, involving a beggar mafia. Along with Rani, the crime thriller also stars Janki Bodiwala, Mallika Prasad (as the antagonist), and Mikhail Yawalkar.

The film took a moderate start at the box office amid the Border 2 storm and witnessed a slight growth on Saturday (Day 2). Here's how much Mardaani 3 collected in its first two days.

Mardaani 3 box office collection Day 2

According to Sacnilk, Mardaani 3 opened at Rs 4 crore and saw an upward trend on its first Saturday, collecting an estimated Rs 6 crore, taking the total box office collection to Rs 10 crore.

It is facing stiff competition from Border 2, which amassed an estimated Rs 17.75 crore on its second Saturday. Going by the current collections, it seems Rani Mukerji-starrer will have to struggle to stay afloat.

Sunny Deol's war drama has already crossed the Rs 250 crore mark in nine days.

Mardaani 3 had an overall 27.51% Hindi occupancy on Saturday. Morning shows recorded 10.64% occupancy rate, and increased during the afternoon shows with 24.56% footfall and saw a further increase during the evening shows with 31.88% occupancy. Night shows saw the highest occupancy rate of 42.96%.

Mardaani 3 received mixed reviews from critics and audiences alike. Rani has been praised for her standout performance, while many found the film's premise repetitive and recycled.

