Mardaani 3 Review | Rani Mukerji Anchors A Franchise That Refuses To Soften Its Gaze

At the heart of it all is Shivani Shivaji Roy. Rani Mukerji returns to the role with a confidence that feels lived-in rather than performed. What works especially well this time is the character arc. The film allows Shivani the space to arrive at her anger instead of starting there. We see her observe, assess and absorb before she reacts. When the rage surfaces, it feels earned. It is not theatrical or designed for applause as a punchline. It is restrained, internalised, and shaped by what she is forced to confront. That slow burn gives the film much of its emotional weight.