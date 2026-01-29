Nine Performances Of Rani Mukerji That Defined Three Decades Of Stardom

With Mardaani 3 releasing this Friday and Rani Mukerji completing three decades in Bollywood, here is looking at some of the finest roles she has essayed in her career.

Aishani Biswas
Updated on:
Rani Mukerji Photo: IMDb
Summary
  • Rani Mukerji’s career spans three decades of consistently evolving performances, from 90s romances to powerful, women-led narratives.

  • Her most memorable roles reveal a rare balance of emotional depth, restraint, and fearless risk-taking across genres.

  • With Mardaani 3, she continues to anchor mainstream Hindi cinema with stories driven by purpose, justice and conviction.

Few Hindi film actors have managed to evolve as consistently as Rani Mukerji. From her early days in ‘90s Bollywood to leading some of the most impactful women-centric films in recent years, her career is less about reinvention and more about steady growth. What sets Mukerji apart is her instinct for choosing roles that age with her, allowing her performances to deepen rather than fade. 

As Mardaani 3 gears up for release, here’s a look at some of Mukerji's most memorable performances that showcase her range, courage and lasting relevance. 

1. Black (2005)

A still of Rani from the film Black
A still of Rani from the film Black Photo: IMDb
Black remains one of the most fearless films in Hindi cinema. Mukerji plays Michelle McNally, a visually and hearing-impaired woman navigating a world built to exclude her. The film traces her relationship with her unconventional teacher, played by Amitabh Bachchan, but it is her physical and emotional transformation that stays with you. 

She strips away all vanity, relying on body language, breath , and silence to communicate pain, frustration, and eventually, triumph. What could have easily turned into a performance driven by sympathy instead becomes a study of dignity and resilience. Even today, Black stands as a benchmark for actors attempting roles centred on disability, and it firmly established Mukerji as an artist willing to take risks. 

2. Mardaani (2014) 

A still of Rani from the film Mardaani 1
A still of Rani from the film Mardaani 1 Photo: IMDb
With Mardaani, Mukerji redefined how female police officers were portrayed in mainstream Hindi cinema. As Shivani Shivaji Roy, a senior cop tracking a child trafficking network, she brought authority without theatrics. 

Her performance is restrained, controlled and deeply rooted in realism. Shivani is tough, but not stripped of empathy. The anger feels earned, the violence never glorified. At a time when women-led action films were still rare, Mardaani proved that grit and moral conviction could drive a thriller without relying on spectacle. The film also marked a turning point in Mukerji’s career, firmly shifting her into roles driven by purpose rather than glamour. 

3. Hichki (2018) 

A still of Rani from the film Hichki
A still of Rani from the film Hichki Photo: IMDb
In Hichki, Mukerji plays Naina Mathur, an aspiring teacher living with Tourette's syndrome. The film could have easily leaned into sentimentality, but Mukerji's performance keeps it grounded. Her portrayal captures the daily exhaustion of living with a visible condition, while never allowing the character to be defined by it. 

What makes her performance special is its warmth. Naina's belief in her students feels genuine, not performative. Mukerji brings humour, vulnerability and quiet determination to the role, turning a simple story into something deeply affecting. Hichki resonated globally because of its sincerity, and much of that credit belongs to her measured, empathetic acting. 

4. Mrs Chatterjee vs Norway (2023) 

One of the most emotionally demanding roles of her career, Mrs Chatterjee vs Norway sees Mukerji as Debika Chatterjee, an Indian mother fighting a foreign child welfare system to reclaim custody of her children. Based on a true story, the film rests almost entirely on her shoulders. 

A still of Rani from the film Mrs Chatterjee vs Norway
A still of Rani from the film Mrs Chatterjee vs Norway Photo: Instagram
Mukerji's performance is raw and relentless. She allows the character to be messy, angry, and vulnerable, never softening the desperation of a mother pushed to the edge. The film travelled widely, earning international attention and emotional responses, with many viewers citing her performance as its driving force. It reaffirmed her ability to command the screen on her own terms, even decades into her career. 

5.  No One Killed Jessica (2011) 

A still of Rani from the film No One Killed Jessica
A still of Rani from the film No One Killed Jessica Photo: IMDb
In No One Killed Jessica, Mukerji delivers one of her most commanding performances as Meera Gaity, a relentless journalist determined to expose the truth behind the Jessica Lal murder case. Unlike louder portrayals of crusading reporters, Rani's Meera is sharp, controlled , and furious, driven by moral clarity rather than heroics. She brings urgency to the role without tipping into melodrama, using restraint to underline the frustration of fighting a system stacked against justice. Her chemistry with Vidya Balan grounds the film emotionally, and her performance played a key role in turning the courtroom drama into a gripping, socially charged thriller. It remains a standout example of how Mukerji balances conviction with credibility. 

6. Paheli (2005) 

A still of Rani from the film Paheli
A still of Rani from the film Paheli Photo: Rani in the film Paheli
Paheli stands out as one of the most underrated turns of Mukerji's career. As Lachchi, a young bride caught between her distant husband and the ghost who assumes his form, she brings warmth, innocence, and strength to a story rooted in folklore and fantasy. She navigates emotional longing and moral conflict with remarkable subtlety, making Lachchi's choices feel human rather than mythical. Her expressive performance anchors the film's surreal elements, lending emotional truth to an unconventional narrative. Though Paheli did not find box office success, Mukerji's portrayal remains a testament to her ability to bring authenticity and depth to the most unusual roles. 

7. Yuva (2004) 

A still of Rani from the film Yuva
A still of Rani from the film Yuva Photo: IMDb
In Mani Ratnam's Yuva, Mukerji delivers a deeply affecting performance as Shashi Biswas, a woman trapped in an abusive marriage. Unlike the film's politically charged central narrative, Rani's arc is intimate and devastating, unfolding through silence, fear and emotional turmoil. She portrays Shashi's vulnerability without victimising her, allowing moments of quiet resistance to surface gradually. The role demanded restraint rather than dramatic outbursts, and Mukerji’s controlled performance added emotional weight to the film's broader themes of power and violence. Yuva proved her ability to hold her own in an ensemble cast while delivering one of the film's most human storylines. 

8. Aiyyaa (2012) 

A still of Rani from the film Aiyyaa
A still of Rani from the film Aiyyaa Photo: IMDb
Aiyyaa remains one of Mukerji's boldest and most misunderstood performances. As Meenakshi Deshpande, a Marathi woman unapologetically driven by desire, she embraced eccentricity, sensuality and comedy without self-consciousness. At a time when female desire was rarely explored from a woman's point of view, her performance challenged stereotypes head-on. Mukerji played Meenakshi with abandon and vulnerability, allowing the character's fantasies and flaws to coexist without judgment. While audiences were unsure of the film at the time, her fearless commitment has since earned Aiyyaa cult appreciation, marking it as a performance well ahead of its moment. 

9. Bunty Aur Babli (2005) 

A still of Rani from the film Bunty Aur Babli
A still of Rani from the film Bunty Aur Babli Photo: IMDb
As Vimmi, one half of the iconic con duo, Mukerji showed her flair for comedy and charm. Bunty Aur Babli allowed her to be playful, ambitious and unapologetically bold. Her performance carried energy without slipping into caricature, making Vimmi both aspirational and relatable. The film became a cultural phenomenon, and Mukerji’s ease in a commercial, high-energy role proved her versatility. It also showed that mass appeal and strong characterisation need not be mutually exclusive. 

A Career That Refuses to Stand Still 

Rani Mukerji's journey mirrors the evolution of Hindi cinema itself. From the romantic dramas of the 90s to today's socially driven narratives, she has consistently chosen roles that reflect changing realities. She has championed women-centric stories long before they became fashionable, balanced box office success with critical acclaim, and influenced a generation of actors to value craft over constant visibility. 

As Mardaani 3 prepares to hit theatres on January 30, Mukerji returns as Shivani Shivaji Roy, stepping into a darker, more intense chapter of the franchise.  

