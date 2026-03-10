South Indian OTT and Theatrical Releases This Week: New Tamil and Telugu Films Arrive

South Indian OTT releases this week include Tamil and Telugu films.
Netflix, ZEE5, and JioHotstar expand South movie streaming catalogues.
Police Family and Band Melam headline this week’s theatrical releases.
The South Indian OTT releases this week bring a lively mix of stories from the Tamil and Telugu industries. Streaming platforms and cinemas alike are adding fresh titles that move across genres, from romance and drama to action and comedy.
Over the last few years, South Indian films have steadily built a strong audience beyond regional boundaries. This week’s slate reflects that diversity. While streaming platforms continue to expand their regional libraries with new releases, theatres are welcoming stories designed for the big screen.
Here are some of the notable South Indian movies releasing this week on OTT and in theatres.
South Indian movies releasing on OTT this week:
1. Made in Korea
Where to watch: Netflix
Release date: March 12, 2026
This Tamil drama follows Shenba, a small-town woman whose fascination with Korean culture inspires her dream of visiting Seoul. What begins as an exciting journey soon takes an unexpected turn when she is betrayed and finds herself facing a theft accusation in a foreign country.
The film traces Shenba’s struggle to rebuild her confidence while navigating loneliness and unfamiliar surroundings. Through new friendships and difficult choices, her trip slowly transforms into a journey of self-discovery.
2. Resort
Where to watch: JioHotstar
Release date: March 13, 2026
Set inside a luxury resort kitchen, this Tamil comedy drama follows a determined housekeeping staff member who dreams of moving up the ladder in the hospitality world. His biggest challenge lies in impressing the demanding head chef who runs the kitchen with strict discipline.
The film blends humour with workplace pressure as the protagonist attempts to prove that he deserves a bigger role within the resort.
3. Pookie
Where to watch: ZEE5
Release date: March 13, 2026
This romantic drama explores the fragile nature of modern relationships in the age of social media. The story revolves around a couple who have been together for six years before a heated road rage incident suddenly goes viral online.
The unexpected attention forces them to confront unresolved issues in their relationship while dealing with public scrutiny. The film reflects on how digital culture can reshape private relationships.
South Indian Theatrical Releases This Week:
4. Police Family
When to watch: March 13, 2026
This Tamil action drama centres on a powerful gangster named Dhana whose world collapses after his son dies under suspicious circumstances. The young man had been detained and allegedly assaulted by a group of police officers before his death.
Driven by grief and anger, Dhana sets out to uncover the truth behind what happened. The story unfolds as a revenge-driven conflict between a crime lord and the law.
5. Band Melam
When to watch: March 13, 2026
A lighter entry in the week’s line-up, this Telugu romantic musical follows two young lovers navigating their relationship from school years into adulthood. The story captures the excitement, misunderstandings, and emotional growth that shape their journey together.
With music and romance at its centre, the film focuses on the challenges of holding on to love as life changes around them.
Fresh South Indian films to add to your OTT watchlist
The South Indian OTT releases this week highlight the range of stories emerging from the region’s film industries. From the personal journey at the centre of Made in Korea to the relationship drama explored in Pookie and the action-driven conflict in Police Family, the week’s releases offer different viewing moods.
With streaming platforms bringing more regional films to a wider audience and theatres continuing to showcase larger stories, the line-up reflects the growing reach of South Indian cinema. For viewers looking to update their watchlist, this week’s releases provide several fresh options across both OTT platforms and the big screen.