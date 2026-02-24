'Superstar Not Above Law': Karnataka HC Reprimands Ranveer Singh Over Remarks On Kantara Deity But Grants Interim Relief

Ranveer Singh Kantara row: Karnataka High Court rapped Ranveer Singh in the Kantara mimicry case, while granting interim relief. The court also said that the actor has no right to hurt anybody's religious sentiments.

O
Outlook Entertainment Desk
Curated by: Garima Das
Updated on:
Updated on:
Ranveer Singh Kantara mimicry row
Karnataka HC criticises Ranveer Singh in Kantara mimicry case, grants interim relief Photo: Instagram/Ranveer Singh
info_icon
Summary
Summary of this article

  • Karnataka High Court rapped Ranveer Singh in the Kantara mimicry case, while granting interim relief.

  • There have been allegations that the actor mimicked Chamundi Daiva from Kantara: Chapter 1 at IFFI, Goa.

  • The court also said that the actor has no right to hurt anybody's religious sentiments.

The Karnataka High Court criticised actor Ranveer Singh over the Kantara mimicry row during a hearing on Tuesday (February 24). The court rapped Singh over allegations of mimicking Chamundi Daiva from Kantara: Chapter 1 at the 56th International Film Festival of India (IFFI) in Goa.

After reprimanding the Dhurandhar star, the court granted interim relief on his plea to quash the case filed against him, ordering the State not to take any coercive action until next week.

Rishab Shetty on people mimicking daivas - Instagram
Ranveer Singh Kantara Controversy: Rishab Shetty Says Mimicry Of Daivas Makes Him ‘Uncomfortable’

BY Outlook Entertainment Desk

Ranveer Singh gets interim relief over Kantara mimicry row

Justice M Nagaprasanna, during the hearing, observed that Singh's mimicry of the deity had hurt a community's sentiments, per Bar and Bench.

"You may be Ranveer Singh or anybody. You can't be loose-tongued at all! We will see if there is mens rea (guilty intent). But you being an actor, you have influence on so many people," the court said, adding that he has to be responsible if he is speaking about a deity and can't call it a ghost.

Related Content
Related Content

The court also said that the actor has no right to hurt anybody's religious sentiments. "You have apologised, but will your apology take back all the words?" Justice Nagaprasanna asked and said, "When actors go on stages and try to do all this, you should exercise restraint. Without having knowledge, you can't say anything. You can't take it so lightly."

He also said that a superstar is not above the law.

Ranveer Singh issues an apology after receiving criticism for mimicking Rishab Shetty's Kantara Daiva scene - Instagram
Ranveer Singh Issues Apology For 'Disrespecting' Rishab Shetty's Kantara Daiva Scene: I Have Always Deeply Respected...

BY Outlook Entertainment Desk

Ranveer Singh's Kantara mimicry row

At the closing ceremony of IFFI Goa, Ranveer reenacted the climax scene of Kantara: Chapter 1, and described goddess Chaundi as a “female ghost”. It didn't stop there. He mimicked the character on stage with crossed eyes, his tongue out and screamed towards the end.

He said, "I watched Kantara Chapter 1 in theatres, and Rishab, it was an outstanding performance, especially when the female ghost (Chamundi daiva) enters your body — that shot was amazing."

FIR against Ranveer Singh for mimicking Rishab Shetty's Kantara Daiva scene - Instagram
FIR Filed Against Ranveer Singh In Bengaluru For Mimicking Kantara Daiva Scene

BY Outlook Entertainment Desk

It sparked controversy, and Singh was criticised on social media for insulting Hindu religious sentiments and the Chavundi Daiva tradition of coastal Karnataka. An FIR was registered against the actor at the High Grounds Police Station in Bengaluru for offences under Sections 196 (religious enmity), 299 (religious insult) and 302 (public mischief) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).

Following this, he moved the Court, contending that his remarks were taken out of context and it was not his intention to hurt any religion or community.

Published At:
SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

MORE FROM THE AUTHOR

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

×

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. PAK Vs ENG Live Score, ICC T20 World Cup 2026 Super 8s: PAK In Do-Or-Die Situation; Full Match Expected In Kandy

  2. Fans React As Star Sports Releases 'Clean' Promo Ahead IND Vs ZIM, T20 World Cup Match Following South Africa Backlash

  3. Samson To Replace Out-Of-Form Abhishek? Ten Doeschate, Kotak Drop Hints After Big Super Eights Defeat

  4. Italy Cricket Rocked By Sexual Assault Allegation Against Senior Official: Report

  5. India Qualification Scenario At T20 World Cup: Path To Semi-Finals Explained After West Indies' Victory

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. Rybakina Vs Birrell, WTA Dubai Open: Australian Open Champion Eases Into Round Of 16

  2. Alcaraz Vs Rinderknech, ATP Qatar Open: Spaniard Continues Perfect Start To 2026

  3. Will Serena Williams Return To Professional Tennis? American Legend Listed For Comeback On February 22

  4. India Vs Netherlands, Davis Cup 2026 Qualifiers Day 2 Highlights: Suresh’s Heroics Lead IND to 3-2 Upset Over NED

  5. India Vs Netherlands, Davis Cup Qualifiers: Dhakshineswar Levels Tie After Nagal's Loss

Badminton

  1. Badminton Asia Team Championships 2026: India Men Lose 1-3 To Korea, Women Fail To Defend Title After 0-3 Defeat

  2. India Vs Korea Highlights, Badminton Asia Team C'ships: Srikanth Win Goes In Vain; Indian Challenge Ends In Quarters

  3. India-W Vs China-W Highlights, Badminton Asia Team C'ships 2026 QF: IND Go Down 0-3 To CHN

  4. India Vs Japan Highlights, Badminton Asia Team Championships 2026: JPN Secure 3-2 Comeback Victory Over IND

  5. India-W Vs Thailand-W Highlights, Badminton Asia Team C'ships 2026: Malvika Bansod Loses, IND Go Down 2-3 In Group Y

Trending Stories

National News

  1. Late-Night Parleys Between Stalin, Congress Leaders Stir Speculation In Poll-Bound Tamil Nadu

  2. Tamil Nadu: Soundararajan Accuses Stalin of Creating ‘Artificial’ Rights Narrative

  3. Day In Pics: February 23, 2026

  4. Adrift Identities: A Personal Story Of Migration, Identity, And Cultural Belonging

  5. Punch-Drunk Love: How A Baby Macaque Found Itself On Billboards Across The World

Entertainment News

  1. Boong Review | Examining The Barbs Of Manipur’s Conflict Through Childhood’s Innocence

  2. Do Deewane Seher Mein Review | Mrunal Thakur And Siddhant Chaturvedi Anchor A Sincere, Albeit Undercooked Mumbai Romance

  3. The Tablet Review | Love’s Labour In The Shadow Of Stigma

  4. Sidharth Malhotra Mourns The Loss Of His Father Sunil Malhotra In Moving Tribute

  5. Varun Tandon Interview | “People Respond When They See Passion And Honesty In Your Work”

US News

  1. Ghislaine Maxwell: The Woman At The Centre Of The Epstein Files Saga

  2. The Epstein Files And Crypto’s Origins

  3. Clintons Call For Epstein Testimony To Be Held Publicly

  4. US To Invest $1.3 Billion In Reko Diq Copper-Gold Mine In Pakistan’s Balochistan

  5. Xi Jinping Tells Trump Taiwan Is ‘Most Important Issue’ In China–US Relations

World News

  1. Netanyahu Pitches ‘Hexagon’ Alliance as Modi Set for Israel Visit

  2. Mexican Army Kills CJNG Leader 'El Mencho' In Major Operation

  3. Hungary To Block New EU Sanctions On Russia Over Druzhba Pipeline Dispute

  4. Taliban approve new criminal code allowing “limited” domestic violence, deepening curbs on Afghan women

  5. Epstein’s Empire of Exploitation: The Survivors’ Battle Against a Protected System

Latest Stories

  1. Kerala High Court Orders Screening Of The Kerala Story 2 Amid Row: 'Movie Has Wrong Portrayal'

  2. Timing of PM Modi's Trip To Israel Raises Pertinent Questions

  3. AI Impact Summit 2026: Is AI Really Coming For Jobs?

  4. AI And Web3: A Symbiosis For Future Revolution

  5. Burn Patient Among Seven Killed In Ranchi-Delhi Air Ambulance Crash 

  6. Mandelson Arrested In London Amid Epstein Fallout

  7. Karnataka Vs Jammu and Kashmir, Ranji Trophy 2025-26 Final: Toss Update, Playing XIs

  8. BAFTA Apologises To Michael B. Jordan, Delroy Lindo Over Racist Slur Incident During Awards Ceremony