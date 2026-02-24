'Superstar Not Above Law': Karnataka HC Reprimands Ranveer Singh Over Remarks On Kantara Deity But Grants Interim Relief

Karnataka High Court rapped Ranveer Singh in the Kantara mimicry case, while granting interim relief.
There have been allegations that the actor mimicked Chamundi Daiva from Kantara: Chapter 1 at IFFI, Goa.
The court also said that the actor has no right to hurt anybody's religious sentiments.
The Karnataka High Court criticised actor Ranveer Singh over the Kantara mimicry row during a hearing on Tuesday (February 24). The court rapped Singh over allegations of mimicking Chamundi Daiva from Kantara: Chapter 1 at the 56th International Film Festival of India (IFFI) in Goa.
After reprimanding the Dhurandhar star, the court granted interim relief on his plea to quash the case filed against him, ordering the State not to take any coercive action until next week.
Ranveer Singh gets interim relief over Kantara mimicry row
Justice M Nagaprasanna, during the hearing, observed that Singh's mimicry of the deity had hurt a community's sentiments, per Bar and Bench.
"You may be Ranveer Singh or anybody. You can't be loose-tongued at all! We will see if there is mens rea (guilty intent). But you being an actor, you have influence on so many people," the court said, adding that he has to be responsible if he is speaking about a deity and can't call it a ghost.
The court also said that the actor has no right to hurt anybody's religious sentiments. "You have apologised, but will your apology take back all the words?" Justice Nagaprasanna asked and said, "When actors go on stages and try to do all this, you should exercise restraint. Without having knowledge, you can't say anything. You can't take it so lightly."
He also said that a superstar is not above the law.
Ranveer Singh's Kantara mimicry row
At the closing ceremony of IFFI Goa, Ranveer reenacted the climax scene of Kantara: Chapter 1, and described goddess Chaundi as a “female ghost”. It didn't stop there. He mimicked the character on stage with crossed eyes, his tongue out and screamed towards the end.
He said, "I watched Kantara Chapter 1 in theatres, and Rishab, it was an outstanding performance, especially when the female ghost (Chamundi daiva) enters your body — that shot was amazing."
It sparked controversy, and Singh was criticised on social media for insulting Hindu religious sentiments and the Chavundi Daiva tradition of coastal Karnataka. An FIR was registered against the actor at the High Grounds Police Station in Bengaluru for offences under Sections 196 (religious enmity), 299 (religious insult) and 302 (public mischief) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).
Following this, he moved the Court, contending that his remarks were taken out of context and it was not his intention to hurt any religion or community.