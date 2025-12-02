Ranveer Singh Issues Apology For 'Disrespecting' Rishab Shetty's Kantara Daiva Scene: I Have Always Deeply Respected...

Ranveer Singh sparked controversy for allegedly hurting religious sentiments by mimicking the revered goddess Chamundi or Chaundi (also spelt Chavundi).
It was during the closing ceremony of the 56th International Film Festival of India (IFFI) in Goa.
He said that he has "always deeply respected every culture, tradition and belief in our country."
Actor Ranveer Singh sparked controversy by mimicking the climax scene of Rishab Shetty's Kantara Chapter 1 during the closing ceremony of the 56th International Film Festival of India (IFFI) in Goa. In a video that has surfaced online, Singh was seen revering goddess Chamundi or Chaundi (also spelt Chavundi) as "female ghost."
On Tuesday, he publicly apologised after facing criticism on social media.
Ranveer Singh apologises for mimicking Rishab Shetty's Kantara scene
Taking to his Instagram Stories, Singh, addressing the controversy, wrote, “My intention was to highlight Rishab's incredible performance in the film. Actor to actor, I know how much it would take to perform that particular scene in the way that he did, for which he has my utmost admiration (sic).”
“I have always deeply respected every culture, tradition and belief in our country. If I've hurt anyone's sentiments, I sincerely apologise,” he added.
Why is Ranveer Singh facing backlash over Kantara act?
Re-enacting Rishab Shetty's Kantara Chapter 1 climax scene, Ranveer described goddess Chaundi as a “female ghost” and mimicked the character on stage with crossed eyes and his tongue out. He even screamed, which left Shetty in splits.
In the video, Ranveer said, “I watched Kantara Chapter 1 in theatres, and Rishab, it was an outstanding performance, especially when the female ghost (Chamundi daiva) enters your body — that shot was amazing.”
Netizens slammed him for "disrespecting" and "mocking" the goddess.
Complaint against Ranveer Singh for Kantara act
According to PTI, the Hindu Janajagruti Samiti (HJS) lodged a complaint against the actor, claiming that he "insulted Goddess Chamundadevi by describing the deity in a derogatory manner".
In the complaint submitted by HJS members Pramod Tuyekar and Dilip Shetye to the Panaji police, the organisation urged the authorities to take action under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).
They stated that Chamundi Daiva is considered a sacred family deity of the Kotitulu/Tulu community, and depicting the deity disrespectfully can cause unrest and hurt religious sentiments. They also demanded a public apology from Ranveer.