Dhurandhar: Late Major Mohit Sharma's Family Moves Delhi High Court Seeking Stay On Release Of Ranveer Singh Starrer

Late Major Mohit Sharma's parents have approached the Delhi High Court seeking a stay on the release of Dhurandhar.

O
Outlook Entertainment Desk
Curated by: Garima Das
Updated on:
Updated on:
Dhurandhar in legal trouble
Dhurandhar lands in legal trouble ahead of its release Photo: YouTube
info_icon
Summary
Summary of this article

  • The parents of Late Major Mohit Sharma have approached the Delhi High Court, seeking an urgent stay on the release of Dhurandhar.

  • In their petition, they have alleged that the film was made without taking permission from the Indian Army or Major Sharma's family.

  • The family argued that the film violated a martyr's posthumous personality rights under Article 21 of the Constitution.

Ranveer Singh-starrer Dhurandhar is set to hit the screens on December 5. Ahead of its release, Aditya Dhar's upcoming directorial has landed in legal trouble. As per a report in Bar and Bench, the family of Late Major Mohit Sharma has moved the Delhi High Court against the release of the film.

Dhurandhar in legal trouble

The parents of Ashoka Chakra and Sena Medal awardee, Late Major Mohit Sharma, have approached the Delhi High Court, seeking an urgent stay on the release of Dhurandhar.

The petitioners have claimed that the movie appears to be "directly inspired by the life, undercover activities, and martyrdom of the renowned Special Forces officer." They also alleged that the film was made without taking permission from the Indian Army or Major Sharma's family.

The petition also stated that important aspects of Major Sharma's life and military service, including his covert counter-terrorism operations in Kashmir, are reflected in the film's trailer and promotional materials.

Related Content
Related Content

The family also alleged that although media reports and online discussions connect Dhurandhar to Major Sharma's life, filmmakers have neither acknowledged it nor consulted them.

Ranveer Singh starrer Dhurandhar trailer out - YouTub
Dhurandhar Trailer Gives Glimpse Of The High-Stakes World Of Covert Operatives

BY Outlook Entertainment Desk

They also argued that a martyr is not a "commercial commodity" and that his life cannot be recreated for profit without truth, dignity and due permission.

They even stated that apart from violating a martyr's posthumous personality rights under Article 21 of the Constitution, the unauthorised portrayal also violates their right to privacy and dignity.

They also raised concerns about national security in the petition.

The petitioners contended that the film shows "delicate military tactics, infiltration strategies, and operational procedures with no indication that the makers got permission or screened the script from the Additional Directorate General of Public Information (ADGPI), the body in charge of governing the way in which the Indian Army is portrayed in the media."

The Union Ministry of Information and Broadcasting, the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC), the ADGPI, the film's director and co-producer Aditya Dhar, and producer Jio Studios are the respondents named in the petition.

Apart from urging the Court to block the film's release, the petitioners have also requested an order for a private screening of Dhurandhar for Major Sharma's family before it is released.

They even sought a declaration that, before depicting a real-life military martyr in a film, authorisation must be taken from the martyr's legal heirs and the Army.

The matter is expected to be listed for hearing next week.

Is Dhurandhar based on Major Mohit Sharma's life?

Earlier, there were rumours that Dhurandhar is based on Major Mohit Sharma, who went undercover as Iftikhar Bhatt and infiltrated Hizbul Mujahideen in the early 2000s.

However, recently, replying to a tweet made by Madhur Sharma on X, Dhar clarified that his film is "not based on the life of braveheart Major Mohit Sharma AC(P) SM."

"This is an official clarification. I assure you, if we do make a biopic on Mohit sir in the future, we will do it with full consent and in complete consultation with the family, and in a way that truly honors his sacrifice for the nation and the legacy it has left for all of us. Jai Hind (sic)," he added.

Arjun Rampal's first look poster from Dhurandhar - Instagram
Dhurandhar: Ranveer Singh Unveils Arjun Rampal's Deadly Avatar As 'Angel Of Death'

BY Outlook Entertainment Desk

For the unversed, Major Mohit Sharma was posthumously honoured with the Ashoka Chakra, India’s highest peacetime gallantry award, after sacrificing his life in 2009 in a fight with terrorists in the Hafruda forest of Jammu and Kashmir’s Kupwara sector.

Dhurandhar also stars Arjun Rampal, R Madhavan, Akshaye Khanna and Sanjay Dutt in key roles.

Published At:
SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

MORE FROM THE AUTHOR

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

×

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. Biratnagar Kings Vs Karnali Yaks LIVE Cricket Score, NPL 2025: Kings Eye For Top Spot; Yaks Aiming For Comeback

  2. Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2025 Round 2 LIVE Score: PUN Lose To HAR Via Super Over; MUM Bowl Against VID

  3. Key Takeaways From Recently Concluded Women's Premier League 2026 Mega Auction

  4. India Vs Sri Lanka Women’s T20I 2025 Series: Check Out Fixture List, Venues - All You Need To Know

  5. Vaibhav Sooryavanshi Headlines India's U-19 Asia Cup 2025 Squad: Check Full Squad And Schedule

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. Sumit Nagal Moves Into Australian Open Asia-Pacific Play-off Quarter-Finals

  2. Davis Cup 2025: Matteo Berrettini and Flavio Cobolli Powers Italy To Third-Straight Title Win

  3. Davis Cup 2025: Spain Sink Germany To Reach First Final Since 2019, Sets Up Titular Clash Against Italy

  4. Davis Cup 2025: Matteo Berrettini, Flavio Cobolli Send Italy To Third Straight Final

  5. Roger Federer In International Tennis Hall Of Fame: Legend Elected In 1st Year Of Eligibility

Badminton News

  1. Syed Modi International 2025 Preview: Indians In Action, Schedule, Live Streaming - All You Need To Know

  2. Lakshya Sen Wins First Title Of 2025 With BWF Australian Open Super 500 Victory

  3. Japan Masters Preview: Indians In Action, Draw, Live Streaming - All You Need To Know

  4. PV Sindhu Withdraws From Remaining 2025 BWF Tour Events To Recover From Foot Injury

  5. French Open Badminton 2025 Preview: Satwik-Chirag Aim For Deep Run; Lakshya Faces Familiar Opponent

Trending Stories

National News

  1. A BLO’s Burden: A Day In The Life Of ECI’s Foot Soldiers

  2. RTI Reveals Delhi Government Wastes ₹38 Lakh On Artificial Rain Experiment

  3. Why Doesn’t The Himachal Pradesh Government Want Panchayat Elections?

  4. Protests In Jammu Over Admission Of Muslim Student In Mata Vaishno Devi Medical College

  5. Criminalising Dissent: The Activist And The Intellectual As ‘Threat’

Entertainment News

  1. Tamasha At 10 | The Curious Magic Of The Eternal Story About Storytelling

  2. Veteran Actor Dharmendra Passes Away At 89, Confirms Karan Johar With A Heartfelt Tribute

  3. Remembering Dharmendra: The ‘Greek God’ Of Hindi Cinema

  4. Revisiting Dharmendra: Six Decades Of An Enduring Cinematic Legend

  5. Nishaanchi 2 Review | A Pointed Commentary On Vigilante Justice, Masculinities & The Sacrificing Mother Figure

US News

  1. Trump Has ‘Nuanced’ View on H-1B Visas, Says White House Amid MAGA Criticism

  2. Trump Signals ‘Big Progress’ On Ukraine Talks As Zelensky Warns Against Territorial Concessions

  3. The Epstein Files: A Network of Criminal Socialites in a Rotten System Called Capitalism

  4. Trump Reasserts Claim Of Resolving India-Pakistan Standoff During Meeting With Mamdani

  5. US Military Deploys Massive Naval Force Near Venezuelan Coast, Escalating Tensions

World News

  1. Shooting Near White House: 2 National Guard Members Shot In Washington DC

  2. Canada Moves to Expand Citizenship-by-Descent, Easing Path for Overseas Indian-Origin Families

  3. Modi, Meloni Unveil India–Italy Initiative to Counter Terror Financing at G20 Meet

  4. Imran Khan Declared Dead by Indian Media—Again

  5. 'Pakistan Is Destined To Secure...': Asim Munir On Pak's Future

Latest Stories

  1. Horoscope Today, November 28, 2025: What’s in Store for Gemini, Scorpio, Aquarius & More

  2. Pakistan Army: 22 TTP Militants Killed In KP Operation

  3. Kerala’s Local Body Polls: Inside a Quiet Women’s Revolution

  4. Trump Says Guard Member In D.C. Shooting Has Died

  5. Suspended Cong MLA Mamkoottathil Booked For Alleged Sexual Assault

  6. Hema Malini Remembers Dharmendra With An Emotional Post: My Personal Loss Is Indescribable

  7. Kiara Advani And Sidharth Malhotra Reveal The Name Of Their Baby Girl; Share First Glimpse

  8. Horoscope Today, November 27, 2025: Predictions for Aries, Leo, Sagittarius, and All Zodiac Signs