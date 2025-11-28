Dhurandhar: Late Major Mohit Sharma's Family Moves Delhi High Court Seeking Stay On Release Of Ranveer Singh Starrer

The parents of Late Major Mohit Sharma have approached the Delhi High Court, seeking an urgent stay on the release of Dhurandhar.
In their petition, they have alleged that the film was made without taking permission from the Indian Army or Major Sharma's family.
The family argued that the film violated a martyr's posthumous personality rights under Article 21 of the Constitution.
Ranveer Singh-starrer Dhurandhar is set to hit the screens on December 5. Ahead of its release, Aditya Dhar's upcoming directorial has landed in legal trouble. As per a report in Bar and Bench, the family of Late Major Mohit Sharma has moved the Delhi High Court against the release of the film.
Dhurandhar in legal trouble
The parents of Ashoka Chakra and Sena Medal awardee, Late Major Mohit Sharma, have approached the Delhi High Court, seeking an urgent stay on the release of Dhurandhar.
The petitioners have claimed that the movie appears to be "directly inspired by the life, undercover activities, and martyrdom of the renowned Special Forces officer." They also alleged that the film was made without taking permission from the Indian Army or Major Sharma's family.
The petition also stated that important aspects of Major Sharma's life and military service, including his covert counter-terrorism operations in Kashmir, are reflected in the film's trailer and promotional materials.
The family also alleged that although media reports and online discussions connect Dhurandhar to Major Sharma's life, filmmakers have neither acknowledged it nor consulted them.
They also argued that a martyr is not a "commercial commodity" and that his life cannot be recreated for profit without truth, dignity and due permission.
They even stated that apart from violating a martyr's posthumous personality rights under Article 21 of the Constitution, the unauthorised portrayal also violates their right to privacy and dignity.
They also raised concerns about national security in the petition.
The petitioners contended that the film shows "delicate military tactics, infiltration strategies, and operational procedures with no indication that the makers got permission or screened the script from the Additional Directorate General of Public Information (ADGPI), the body in charge of governing the way in which the Indian Army is portrayed in the media."
The Union Ministry of Information and Broadcasting, the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC), the ADGPI, the film's director and co-producer Aditya Dhar, and producer Jio Studios are the respondents named in the petition.
Apart from urging the Court to block the film's release, the petitioners have also requested an order for a private screening of Dhurandhar for Major Sharma's family before it is released.
They even sought a declaration that, before depicting a real-life military martyr in a film, authorisation must be taken from the martyr's legal heirs and the Army.
The matter is expected to be listed for hearing next week.
Is Dhurandhar based on Major Mohit Sharma's life?
Earlier, there were rumours that Dhurandhar is based on Major Mohit Sharma, who went undercover as Iftikhar Bhatt and infiltrated Hizbul Mujahideen in the early 2000s.
However, recently, replying to a tweet made by Madhur Sharma on X, Dhar clarified that his film is "not based on the life of braveheart Major Mohit Sharma AC(P) SM."
"This is an official clarification. I assure you, if we do make a biopic on Mohit sir in the future, we will do it with full consent and in complete consultation with the family, and in a way that truly honors his sacrifice for the nation and the legacy it has left for all of us. Jai Hind (sic)," he added.
For the unversed, Major Mohit Sharma was posthumously honoured with the Ashoka Chakra, India’s highest peacetime gallantry award, after sacrificing his life in 2009 in a fight with terrorists in the Hafruda forest of Jammu and Kashmir’s Kupwara sector.
Dhurandhar also stars Arjun Rampal, R Madhavan, Akshaye Khanna and Sanjay Dutt in key roles.