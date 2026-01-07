Avakai Festival To Transform Vijayawada’s Riverfront With A Landmark Cultural Celebration

The programme also features another performative act, Katha Kalakshepam: Timeless Tales through Music and Word by StoryHour UK; Engaging with storytelling across screen and text, Cinema in the Age of OTT reflects on how streaming platforms have reshaped filmmaking, distribution and audience engagement, with Leena Yadav (Director–Producer), Sunil Chainani (Applause Entertainment), Shibasish Sarkar (Reliance Entertainment; Producers Guild of India), Saugata Mukherjee (SonyLIV), Shreerupa Mitra, and Supriya Yarlagadda (Annapurna Studios) in conversation, followed by Abhilasha: From Novel to Screen, which traces the journey of a beloved literary work to cinema, with Yandamuri Veerendranath and A. Kodandarami Reddy in conversation with Valli Padmanjali.Parallel hands-on workshops include Martial Arts with Tuhon Aditya Roy, Nagada with Nathoo Lal Solanki, Puppet-making with Shameem, and Dance with French choreographer Gilles Chuyen. As twilight descends on the sacred banks of the Krishna at Punnami Ghat, the evenings unfold into a rich celebration of music, movement and poetic expression. The programme features Carnatic Music by Chandana Bala Kalyan, followed by Dramatic Tales- Rasa United, a powerful Kuchipudi dance-theatre presentation by Vanashree Rao, and The Sound of Stories: Music & Poetry in Cinema, with Shekhar Ravjiani, Priya Saraiya and Kasarla Shyam in conversation with Rakhshanda Jalil, exploring the lyrical soul of Indian cinema.