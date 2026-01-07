Avakai Festival To Transform Vijayawada’s Riverfront With A Landmark Cultural Celebration

Avakai: Amaravati Festival of Cinema, Culture and Literature is set to begin from January 8 and will conclude on January 10.

O
Outlook Entertainment Desk
Updated on:
Updated on:
Avakai Festival
Amaravati Festival of Cinema, Culture and Literature Photo: Specially arranged
info_icon

The Government of Andhra Pradesh is presenting Avakai: Amaravati Festival of Cinema, Culture and Literature, a three-day public cultural celebration. It will be held from January 8-10, 2026, at Punnami Ghat and Bhavani Island, Vijayawada.

Conceived as an open, inclusive riverfront festival, Avakai brings cinema, literature and the performing arts into public spaces, creating direct engagement between artists and audiences, while transforming the banks of the River Krishna into a vibrant site of cultural exchange and creative dialogue.

Envisioned under the leadership of Hon’ble Chief Minister of Andhra Pradesh, Shri N. Chandrababu Naidu, Avakai foregrounds Telugu cinema and literature, while presenting a multidisciplinary programme spanning music, dance, theatre, poetry, storytelling, workshops and cultural conversations.

It is organised by the Andhra Pradesh Tourism Authority, powered by KIA and produced by Teamwork Arts. The festival introduces a format new to the state, combining artistic excellence with public participation and immersive riverfront experiences. The festival is free and open to the public, and audiences are encouraged to register online at www.avakaifestival.com.

There will be an opening procession featuring giant puppets, Teen Maar drummers and bagpipers, followed by evening music by Jammers, Aarti by the Ghat & Inauguration of the House Boat followed by the Sacred Opening with Shankh, Nagada & Drums ensemble.

The ceremonial Prārambhōtsavam will be graced by Hon'ble Chief Minister, Shri N. Chandrababu Naidu, Hon'ble Deputy Chief Minister, Shri Pawan Kalyan, Hon'ble Minister of Health, Family Welfare & Medical Education - Shri Satya Kumar YadavHon'ble Minister for Tourism & Culture, Shri Kandula Durgesh, Ambassador of the European Union, H.E.Hervé Delphin, Managing Director - Teamwork Arts, Mr. Sanjoy K. Roy.

Related Content
Related Content

Opening performances include Her Frames, Her Fire by Omaggio Performing Company, followed by Love Story – A Musical, created especially for Avakai. On Friday, 9th January 2026, the daytime programme at Bhavani Island features conversations and workshops, including Pure Evil: Anti-Heroes of Cinema with S. Hussain Zaidi, Yandamuri Veerendranath and Sudhir Mishra in conversation with Balaji Vittal, followed by a discussion on Evolving Storytelling: The Journey of Indian Mythology, BNIM, Kasturi Muralikrishna, Sanjeev Pasricha and Anuradha Mothali in conversation.

The programme also features another performative act, Katha Kalakshepam: Timeless Tales through Music and Word by StoryHour UK; Engaging with storytelling across screen and text, Cinema in the Age of OTT reflects on how streaming platforms have reshaped filmmaking, distribution and audience engagement, with Leena Yadav (Director–Producer), Sunil Chainani (Applause Entertainment), Shibasish Sarkar (Reliance Entertainment; Producers Guild of India), Saugata Mukherjee (SonyLIV), Shreerupa Mitra, and Supriya Yarlagadda (Annapurna Studios) in conversation, followed by Abhilasha: From Novel to Screen, which traces the journey of a beloved literary work to cinema, with Yandamuri Veerendranath and A. Kodandarami Reddy in conversation with Valli Padmanjali.Parallel hands-on workshops include Martial Arts with Tuhon Aditya Roy, Nagada with Nathoo Lal Solanki, Puppet-making with Shameem, and Dance with French choreographer Gilles Chuyen. As twilight descends on the sacred banks of the Krishna at Punnami Ghat, the evenings unfold into a rich celebration of music, movement and poetic expression. The programme features Carnatic Music by Chandana Bala Kalyan, followed by Dramatic Tales- Rasa United, a powerful Kuchipudi dance-theatre presentation by Vanashree Rao, and The Sound of Stories: Music & Poetry in Cinema, with Shekhar Ravjiani, Priya Saraiya and Kasarla Shyam in conversation with Rakhshanda Jalil, exploring the lyrical soul of Indian cinema.

The night further deepens with Mehfil-e-Sukhan: A Mushaira Experience, featuring Aditya Singh ‘Aadi’, Azhar Iqbal, Iqbal Ashhar, Khushbir Singh Shaad, Dr Nusrat Mehdi, Payala Murali Krishna, Popular Meeruthi, Saif Nizami and Sardar Saleem, followed by Aaj Rang Hai—a transcendent collaboration between the Anirudh Varma Collective and Nizami Bandhu, blending contemporary classical with the timeless spirit of Qawwali.

On Saturday, the Bhavani Island day programme includes Words on Water, Katha Itranagalu: Art of Telugu Storytelling, Friday Release: Cinema & Journalism, Sundaramaina Telugu: Glory of Telugu Literature & Cinema, and The Art of Translation: Words Without Borders, alongside continued workshops. The closing evening at Punnami Ghat features Chowraasta Live, Natasarvabhowma NTR – Homage to the Vishwaroopam of Acting, Love Story – A Musical, the Festival Closing Ceremony, and a grand finale concert by Javed Ali.

Beyond performances and conversations, Avakai offers immersive festival experiences including interactive installations and curated culinary experiences, inviting audiences to engage deeply with the region’s cultural and artistic heritage.

Published At:
SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

MORE FROM THE AUTHOR

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

×

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. India U19 Vs South Africa U19 LIVE Score, 3rd Youth ODI: Kishan Kumar Singh Rips Through SA's Top-Order

  2. Sri Lanka Vs Pakistan Live Score, 1st T20I: T20 World Cup Prep Intensifies With First Clash In Dambulla

  3. Vijay Hazare Trophy 2025-26 Round 7: Preview, Schedule And Live Streaming - All You Need To Know

  4. Will Bangladesh Play T20 World Cup Matches In India? BCB Claims ICC Willing To Solve 'Security Concerns' - Latest Update

  5. Australia Vs England, 5th Ashes Test Day 4: Ben Stokes Wobbles Off Field After Suffering Groin Injury - Check Details

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. Australian Open 2026: Prize Money Hits All Time Record High - Check Details

  2. United Cup 2026: Bouzas Maneiro Stuns Gauff As Spain Take Early Control

  3. Australian Open 2026: Venus Williams Receives Wildcard, Will Become Oldest Player In Women's Draw

  4. Venus Williams Set For Australian Open Return After Receiving Wild-Card Entry

  5. United Cup 2026 Preview: Format, Schedule, Live Streaming - All You Need To Know About Mixed Teams Tennis Event

Badminton News

  1. India Open BWF Super 750 Preview: Lakshya Face Ayush In First Round; PV Sindhu Up Against Linh Nguyen

  2. Malaysia Open 2026: Lakshya Sen Enters Round Of 16; Ayush Shetty Stuns Olympics Bronze Medallist Lee Zii Jia

  3. Krishna Nagar, Paralympics Gold Medallist, Gets Tattoo In Tribute To Badminton Journey

  4. Indian Badminton Year-Ender: Lakshya Sen, Satwik-Chirag Deliver Highs As Youth Offer Hope In 2025

  5. BWF World Tour Finals: Satwik-Chirag Lose In Three Games To Liang-Wang, Bow Out In Semis

Trending Stories

National News

  1. Delhi-NCR Weather Update: Shallow Fog and Cold Conditions Continue

  2. Kolkata Weather: Coldest January Day With Dense Fog and Very Poor Air Quality

  3. Development At What Cost? Mumbai’s Mangroves In The Crosshairs

  4. CBI Summons TVK Chief Vijay For Questioning In Deadly Temple Tragedy

  5. ‘Justice Has To Be Keyword’: UAPA Arrestee Sharjeel Imam Speaks From Tihar 

Entertainment News

  1. Supriya Pathak Interview | “If I Don’t Enjoy Watching What I’m Doing, I Cannot Expect The Audience To Enjoy it”

  2. Hollywood Walk Of Fame Star: Why Deepika Padukone Outshines Bollywood’s Glitterati

  3. The Housemaid Review | Seyfried & Sweeney Make Revenge Bloody, Raunchy & Deliciously Fun

  4. Ikkis Review | Raghavan’s Anti-War Drama Remains Sincere & Effective Amidst Deafening Jingoism

  5. 100 Years of Battleship Potemkin | Fascinating Fascism In Films, A Century On

US News

  1. US Vice President JD Vance’s House Attacked, One Arrested

  2. US Will Enforce Oil Quarantine, Not Run Venezuela: Rubio

  3. Trump Claims US Will 'Run Venezuela' After Maduro Capture

  4. World Reacts After US Strikes In Venezuela And 'Capture' Of President Nicolás Maduro

  5. Trump Says Maduro Captured, Flown Out, Even As Venezuela Seeks 'Proof of Life'

World News

  1. Emperor without Clothes: Trump's 'Crude' Pursuit Of Venezuelan Oil

  2. Petro Says He Would 'Take Up Arms' Over Trump Threats

  3. Delcy Rodríguez Sworn In as Venezuela’s Interim President

  4. Taylor Swift's The Fate Of Ophelia Becomes Her Longest-Leading No. 1 Hit On Billboard Hot 100

  5. Venezuela’s Unfinished Oil Story Returns To Haunt Global Markets

Latest Stories

  1. Venezuela Declares Week Of Mourning For US Raid Victims

  2. Oxford University Press Apologises For Hurtful Portrayal Of Shivaji Maharaj

  3. Béla Tarr, Legendary Hungarian Filmmaker And Pioneer Of 'Slow Cinema', Passes Away At 70

  4. BSF Deploys 12-Ft Fencing At Chicken's Neck Amid Bangladesh Unrest

  5. Delhi Weather Update: Cold Day Conditions Persist With Dense Fog

  6. Uttarakhand CM Dhami Vows Full Cooperation In Ankita Bhandari Murder Case

  7. Saudi Coalition Launches Limited Strikes On Houthi Targets In Yemen

  8. Ikkis Box Office Collection Day 6: Agastya Nanda's Film Remains Steady, Crosses Rs 20 Crore Mark