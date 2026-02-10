Pakistan Vs USA, ICC T20 World Cup 2026: Who Said What After Men In Green's Comfortable 32-Run Win

Pakistan Skipper Salman Ali Agha Reacts On The Win

"I always smile. When have you seen me not smile? (laughs). Clinical win. Last game we didn't bat well in the middle overs, but today we did. Once we scored 190, we knew we could defend that. I would've batted first after winning the toss. With the kind of bowling we have, we know we can win even with 160-170. We are Pakistan, we do things differently to the world (about wanting to bat first). We're comfortable with chasing as well. Our batting order is flexible. First three will probably go in the same order but we're flexible after that. We have finishers who can go early if we don't get too many wickets at first. But if you get early wickets, we still have a batter who can go and obviously take the game to the deep and then allow the finishers to come and finish the game as well. Always room for improvement. We like to bowl well in powerplay. In patches we were good, but we can be more clinical."