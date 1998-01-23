  1. HOME
  2. Topic
  3. shadab khan
images

Name: Shadab Khan

Born: 23 January 1998 in Mianwali, Punjab
Spouse: Malaika Saqlain

Shadab Khan's cricketing journey began in 2016 when he was selected for the Pakistan U19 World Cup squad. This marked the beginning of his rise through the ranks of Pakistani cricket. Born in Mianwali, Pakistan, in 1998, Khan displayed talent for leg-spin bowling from a young age. Khan's debut season in the PSL was promising. He impressed with his variations in pace and flight, causing problems for opposing batsmen. This success, coupled with his consistent performances in domestic cricket, earned him a call-up to the Pakistan national team in 2017.

On 18 December 2020, Khan captained the Pakistan team for the first time in an international match, when he led the side in the first Twenty20 International (T20I) against New Zealand during Babar's injury. On 26 August 2016, he made his Twenty20 debut for Rawalpindi in the 2016–17 National T20 Cup.

After his impressive performance in the 2017 ICC Champions Trophy, he was signed to play for Trinbago Knight Riders in the 2017 Caribbean Premier League. Later in 2017, Shadab signed with the Brisbane Heat for the 7th season of the Big Bash League.

In June 2019, Khan was selected to play for the Edmonton Royals franchise team in the 2019 Global T20 Canada tournament. In December 2021, he was named the captain of Islamabad United following the players' draft for the 2021 Pakistan Super League. He made his Twenty20 International (T20I) debut for Pakistan against the West Indies on 26 March 2017. He recorded the most economical figures for a bowler completing their four overs on debut in a T20I The following month, he was added to Pakistan's Test squad for their series against the West Indies.

Khan made his One Day International (ODI) debut for Pakistan against the West Indies on 7 April 2017. He made his Test debut for Pakistan, also against the West Indies, on 30 April 2017.  He was part of Pakistan's 2017 Champions Trophy winning squad. In September 2017, he was named the PCB's Emerging Player of the Year.

On 16 October 2017, against Sri Lanka, Khan scored his maiden ODI fifty. Khan, along with Babar Azam, made a partnership of 109 and slowly built the innings towards 200. When bowling, Khan took early breakthroughs in the low-scoring game taking three wickets. Pakistan won the match by 32 runs and Shadab was adjudged the man of the match for his all-round performances.

In April 2019, Khan was named to Pakistan's squad for the 2019 Cricket World Cup. Three days after Khan was named in Pakistan's World Cup squad, he was ruled out of Pakistan's preceding tour of England with a virus. He was replaced by Yasir Shah for the matches against England. Ahead of the third ODI match against England, Pakistan's captain, Sarfaraz Ahmed, confirmed that Shadab had recovered and would be fit enough to play at the World Cup. On 23 June 2019, in Pakistan's World Cup match against South Africa, Shadab took his 50th wicket in ODIs.

In June 2020, Khan was named in a 29-man squad for Pakistan's tour to England during the COVID-19 pandemic. However, on 22 June 2020, Shadab was one of three players from Pakistan's squad to test positive for COVID-19. Although he had shown no previous symptoms of the virus he was advised to go into a period of self-isolation. In July, he was shortlisted for Pakistan's 20-man squad for the Test matches against England. On 28 August 2020, in the first T20I match against England, Shadab took his 50th wicket in the format.

In September 2021, Khan was named the vice-captain of Pakistan's squad for the 2021 ICC Men's T20 World Cup.

On 27 March 2023, he took his 100th T20I wicket against Afghanistan and became the first male cricketer from Pakistan to take 100 wickets in T20Is.

Advertisement

Related Stories

Advertisement

Advertisement

Today Sports News

Cricket News
  1. ENG-W Vs NZ-W, 3rd T20I Live Scores And Updates: England Women Opt To Bowl First Against New Zealand
  2. MI New York Vs Texas Super Kings, MCL 2024 Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch MINY Vs TSK Match
  3. James Anderson Retirement: Sachin Tendulkar ‘Best Batter’ To Bowl To, Says England Legend
  4. Siechem Madurai Panthers vs IDream Tiruppur Tamizhans, Live Streaming TNPL 2024: When, Where To Watch
  5. James Anderson Against India - Top Six Moments
Football News
  1. English Premier League: Manchester United Confirm Van Nistelrooy Appointment As Ten Hag Assistant
  2. URU Vs COL, Copa America 2024: Suarez Slams 'Ugly' Colombia Celebrations As Violence Mars Uruguay Defeat
  3. Canada Vs Uruguay Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch Copa America 2024 Third-Place Match Live On TV And Online In India
  4. Argentina Vs Colombia, Copa America 2024 Final: A Look At All The Players And Their Clubs Before Title Showdown
  5. ENG Vs NED: Virgil Van Dijk To Consider Netherlands, Liverpool Future After UEFA Euro 2024 Heartbreak
Tennis News
  1. Paolini Vs Vekic, Wimbledon 2024: Italian Beats Croatian In Record-Breaking Semi-final - Data Debrief
  2. Novak Djokovic Vs Lorenzo Musetti Live Streaming, Wimbledon 2024: When, Where To Watch Gentlemen’s Singles Semi-Final Match
  3. Carlos Alcaraz Vs Daniil Medvedev, SF 1 Live Streaming, Wimbledon 2024: When, Where To Watch
  4. Wimbledon 2024: Ash Barty's Exhibition Doubles Match Rasies Questions - Is She Coming Back?
  5. Wimbledon 2024, Quarter-Final: Elena Rybakina Defeats Elina Svitolina To Reach Semis - In Pics
Hockey News
  1. India At Paris Olympic Games 2024: Keep Your Faith In Us, We Will Not Disappoint, Says Hockey Skipper Harmanpreet
  2. India At Paris Olympic Games 2024: Men's Hockey Team To Travel To Switzerland For 3-Day Camp
  3. Hockey India Set To Host First-Ever Masters Cup, Veteran Players To Participate
  4. India At Paris Olympic Games 2024: Hockey India Announces 16-Man Squad - Check Who's In, Who's Out
  5. Hockey India Extends Sponsorship Deal With Odisha Government Until 2036

Trending Stories

National News
  1. In Viral Video, SpiceJet Staff Arrested For Slapping CISF Officer; Airline Accuses Man of Sexual Harassment
  2. Gujarat: Stampede-Like Situation As Hundreds Turn Up For 10 Job Vacancies | Watch
  3. Uttarakhand's Ecosystem at Risk - Floods and Forest Fires
  4. Breaking News July 11: 14-Day JC For Mumbai BMW Case Accused; Landslide In Himachal, Roads Closed
  5. Kejriwal In Custody: SC Judgement On ED Arrest In Excise Policy Case Tomorrow
Entertainment News
  1. Tanuj Virwani And Wife Tanya Jacob Expecting Their First Child: Baby Has Entered The Chat
  2. Priyanka Chopra Greets Paps With Namaste As She Arrives In Mumbai With Nick Jonas Ahead Of Anant-Radhika's Wedding
  3. 'Sarfira' Vs 'Indian 2' Box Office Prediction: Which Film Will Get The Biggest Opening?
  4. 'The Boys Season 4' Episode 7: Here's When And Where To Watch The New Episode Of The Superhero Series
  5. Throwback Thursday: Here's Why Ali Fazal Slipped Into Depression After Playing Joy Lobo In '3 Idiots'
US News
  1. Joe Biden Is Limping To Maintain His Political Position. Can He Handle The Presidency At 81?
  2. What Will Be The New Costco Membership Fee For Customers In US And Canada?
  3. TikTok Video Unveils Funyuns Empty Bag Scam, Sparks Outrage On Internet
  4. Celebrate Slurpee Day: 7-Eleven Is Giving Away Free Slurpees And More Sweet Deals For Their 97th Birthday On July 11!
  5. ‘Was He Tired? Yes. A Cold? Maybe’: Supporter George Clooney Urges Joe Biden To Quit
World News
  1. Slovakia Landslide: 16 Tourists Trapped On High Tatras Mountains After Heavy Rains
  2. Peshawar Airport: Flight With 276 Passengers Catches Fire, All Evacuated |Details
  3. As Tensions Rise, South Korea To Deploy Laser Weapons To Intercept North Korean Drones
  4. Baba Vanga Predictions List: End Of The World To Begin In 2025 And End By...?
  5. Kenya President Ruto Fires 21 Cabinet Ministers Weeks After Deadly Protests Over Finance Bill | Full List
Latest Stories
  1. Today's Sports News Highlights: Jasmine Paolini Reaches Wimbledon 2024 Women's Singles Final; Copa To See ARG Vs COL Final
  2. NEET Supreme Court Hearing: SC Posts NEET-UG Matter To July 18
  3. NATO Summit 2024: UK PM Starmer Offers Support To Ukraine; Members Say China 'Decisive Enabler' Of Russia's War
  4. Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant Wedding: From Kim Kardashian To Jay Shetty, Check Out The Full Guest List
  5. Breaking News July 11: 14-Day JC For Mumbai BMW Case Accused; Landslide In Himachal, Roads Closed
  6. Did You Know? Michael Jackson Almost Sung For Rajinikanth's 'Enthiran', AR Rahman Shares Details
  7. Mumbai BMW Hit-And-Run Case: Mihir Shah, Family Driver Confess To Their Roles In Crime, Say Police
  8. 'Quite Normal': NTA, Centre Tell SC Why So Many Toppers In NEET-UG 2024; Next Hearing July 18