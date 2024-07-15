Cricket

Lanka Premier League: Gurbaz-Shadab Seal Colombo Strikers' 9-Wicket Win Over Jaffna Kings

The unbeaten partnership between Gurbaz and Waseem of 87 runs from just 45 balls ensured that the Strikers reached their target inside 10 overs, significantly boosting their net run rate

Shadab Khan Colombo Strikers Lanka Premier League 2024
Colombo Strikers celebrate win over Jaffna Kings in match 17 of the Lanka Premier League 2024 on July 14, Sunday. Photo: Lanka Premier League
info_icon

Rahmanullah Gurbaz smashed a quickfire fifty as Colombo Strikers won by 9 wickets and 61 balls to spare against Jaffna Kings in the Lanka Premier League 2024 match 17 on July 14, Sunday at the R. Premadasa International Cricket Stadium, Colombo, Sri Lanka. (More Cricket News)

Shadab Khan starred with the ball with impressive figures of 4/10 and also became the highest wicket taker of the tournament

The unbeaten partnership between Gurbaz and Waseem of 87 runs from just 45 balls ensured that the Strikers reached their target inside 10 overs, significantly boosting their net run rate.

Gurbaz, the explosive Afghan batter, remained unbeaten on 57 off 33 balls, hitting four sixes and four boundaries. He completed his fifty in just 30 deliveries, and with support from Waseem (35 off 18 balls, including 2 fours and 3 sixes), the Strikers finished the game (112/1 in 9.5 overs) with 61 balls remaining to be delivered.

Earlier, Colombo Strikers' bowlers put on a clinical performance, restricting the Jaffna Kings to 109 for 9 in their 20 overs. The decision to bowl first paid off as the Strikers' bowlers kept a tight leash on the Jaffna batters. Binura Fernando and Shadab Khan were the standout performers, with Fernando finishing with figures of 2 for 24.

Shadab Khan delivered a brilliant spell, taking 4 for 10 from his four overs. The Pakistani all-rounder, who already has a hat-trick in this edition, nearly claimed another, dismissing Avishka Fernando and Fabian Allen off consecutive balls in the 9th over, narrowly missing his second hat-trick as batter Vijayakanth Viyaskanth found himself lucky.

Shadab's performance in the middle overs was instrumental in dismantling the Jaffna Kings' middle-order. Matheesha Pathirana, Thishara Perera, and Isitha Wijesundera also chipped in with one wicket each, maintaining pressure throughout the innings. The disciplined bowling performance from the Strikers ensured the Jaffna Kings were restricted to a below-par score.

Jaffna Kings struggled to establish a solid footing in their innings. Opener Pathum Nissanka managed just 3 runs off 3 balls before being dismissed by Binura Fernando. Kusal Mendis offered some resistance with a brisk 17 off 11 balls, but contributions from other top-order batsmen were minimal. Key players like Rilee Rossouw (0), Avishka Fernando (11 off 15), and captain Charith Asalanka (13 off 12) failed to build significant partnerships.

In the middle and lower order, Viyaskanth provided some resistance with an unbeaten 25 off 24 balls, but he lacked support from his teammates. The Kings' innings never gained momentum, finishing at 109 for 9, setting up a manageable chase for the Colombo Strikers, who executed their plan to perfection and secured a commanding victory.

Brief Score:

Jaffna Kings: 109/9 in 20 overs (Vijayakanth Viyaskanth 25, Kusal Mendis 17; Shadab Khan 4/10, Binura Fernando 2/24)

Colombo Strikers: 112/1 in 9.5 overs (Rahmanullah Gurbaz 57, Muhammad Waseem 35; Pramod Madushan 1/26)

Result: Colombo Strikers won by 9 wickets.

Tags

