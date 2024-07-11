Team India's Tour Of Sri Lanka 2024: BCCI Announces Schedule For IND's First White-Ball Series Under Gautam Gambhir-Era

The Gautam Gambhir era kicks-off with the tour to Sri Lanka as the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) released the schedule for the upcoming white-ball series. (More Cricket News)
Gambhir, who was appointed as the new head coach of Team India, will look to make his mark right away. He recently replaced Rahul Dravid, who led India to their second T20 World Cup title in West Indies and the United States of America.
Gambhir will start his coaching tenure with the T20Is and is yet to appoint Rohit Sharma's replacement. Rohit, alongside the likes of Virat Kohli and Ravindra Jadeja called time on their T20I careers post their success at the World Cup.
Sri Lanka, too will have new faces at the helm, as Wanindu Hasaranga resigned as the T20I captain whereas Chris Silverwood made way for Sanath Jayasuriya as the interim coach.
It is expected that Hardik Pandya might get the reins of the T20I side, while KL Rahul could be appointed as the ODI team's skipper.
This will be India's first white-ball bilateral trip to the Island nation since 2021. Dravid was the stand-in coach then with Shikhar Dhawan leading a second-string side.
The tourists had won both the T20I and ODI series on that occasion.
India will play three T20 Internationals and as many ODIs during their tour to Sri Lanka across July and August, and the matches will be played at Pallekele and Colombo, the BCCI announced.
The white-ball tour will kick off with the T20Is (July 26, 27, 29) at the Pallekele International Cricket Stadium and the series will then move to Colombo where the one-dayers (August 1, 4, 7) will be played at the R Premadasa International Stadium.
T20Is: July 26, 27, 29 - Pallekele (7.00pm)
ODIs: August 1, 4, 7 - Colombo (2.30pm)