Rahmanullah Gurbaz Hails Gautam Gambhir As ‘Best Coach And Human Being’, Slams Criticism As ‘Makes No Sense’

Rahmanullah Gurbaz defends Gautam Gambhir amid criticism following India's recent home Test losses, praising him as an exceptional coach and person while questioning the growing backlash surrounding the team's performances

Gautam Gambhir said, “I’m same guy under whom India did well in England, won the Champions Trophy and won the Asia Cup”. Photo: X
Gautam Gambhir's coaching methods may have polarised opinions in India but dashing Afghanistan keeper batter Rahmanullah Gurbaz has no hesitation in admitting former KKR Mentor as the "best coach" that he has played under and is baffled by the kind of criticism levelled at him in recent weeks.

Gambhir has faced the wrath of one and all after India’s 0-2 Test home whitewash against South Africa that came a year after the unprecedented 0-3 home series defeat to New Zealand, ending India's long-standing dominance at home, where they have now lost five of their last seven Tests.

Gurbaz, an integral part of the IPL winning KKR squad in 2024, feels that this outrage against his "Gautam sir" doesn't make much of a sense.

"If 1.4 billion people are there in your country, you can say 2-3 million will be against him. The rest are with Gautam sir and with India team. It doesn’t make sense to talk about them," the 24-year-old told PTI in an interview on the sidelines of the fourth season of the ILT20 here.

"He's the best ever coach and human being, mentor that I have had in my career so far. I love the way he goes about things," Afghanistan opener couldn't stop waxing eloquent.

He was quick to point out at the kind of success Indian team has enjoyed under Gambhir's stewardship.

"India just won the Champions Trophy in ODI format, Asia Cup in T20 format. They have won a lot of series, so you can’t blame them for one series." Gurbaz said Gambhir’s biggest strength was the environment he built at KKR of a relaxed, pressure-free and rooted in discipline which allowed the team to flourish.

"I love the way he goes about his job. When you have a good environment, you will be always on the top. He made the environment very easy for us, nothing stressful, nothing strict... and that’s why we won the tournament," he said.

"He is not strict but he is disciplined. He is strict only when something goes against discipline." The Afghan opener said Indian cricketers deserve empathy, not harsh judgment when chips are down.

"As a cricketer, I will never blame players because everyone works hard and tries their best. They lost, so what? They are human. Sometimes you lose -- it’s part of life. When you are going through bad times, that’s when you need support." Gurbaz called his three-year stint with KKR “very exciting”.

"Being with KKR for 3 years and then winning the championship was very good." He also recalled being part of Gujarat Titans’ victorious 2022 campaign.

"I am the guy who went won two IPL championships -- first year with Gujarat," he said, referring to his stint as a replacement signing.

Released ahead of the upcoming auction by KKR, he is looking forward to the auction later this month.

"I am in the auction now...will see whoever wants me, where I deserve to go. Looking for a great season ahead." He added that Delhi Capitals, apart from KKR, is his favourite team as India's national capital is his favourite city.

"Delhi feels like home. When I am in Delhi I feel like I am in Afghanistan," said Gurbaz, who would often frequent Afghan eateries in capital's Lajpat Nagar, Bhogal, Jangpura areas.

Gurbaz further backed Shubman Gill to grow as a leader

"I wish him very best of luck for his captaincy. Why not? If he can do captaincy in IPL, Test and ODI sides, he can lead anywhere." He said defending champions India will start favourites in the next year's T20 World Cup even without Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli.

"India have a lot of players. Virat and Rohit have a specific place in India… it should be forever and we will remember them forever." Afghanistan face New Zealand, South Africa, Canada and UAE in their group in the tournament beginning on February 7.

"Just looking forward to win the two matches to qualify. We don't target specific teams... Cricket is the only game where any team can beat you." "UAE, Canada, New Zealand and South Africa are all the same for us. Cricket can hurt you if you take someone lightly." Representing Gulf Giants this season, Gurbaz said: "ILT20 is a very exciting tournament. Most of the IPL players are here... It is a very clean, nice, tough competition. Looking forward to doing good performance."

