Nagpur Factory Blast Death Toll Rises To 19 As Another Worker Dies

One more victim succumbs to injuries from SBL Energy explosives unit explosion; nine directors arrested

O
Outlook News Desk
Curated by: Saher Hiba Khan
Updated on:
Updated on:
Nagpur explosives factory blast Nagpur factory blast news Nagpur explosion today
Security personnel and locals inspect the damaged premises after a blast at an explosives manufacturing factory, in Nagpur district, Sunday, Mar. 1, 2026. At least 15 persons were killed in the explosion at the SBL Energy Limited facility, according to police. Photo: PTI
info_icon
Summary
Summary of this article

  • Death toll from SBL Energy factory blast in Nagpur rises to 19 after one more injured worker dies.

  • Police arrest nine directors and register case against 21 under Section 105 of Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita.

  • Chief Minister orders thorough investigation; high-level meeting held to review the incident.

The death toll from Sunday's massive explosion at an explosives manufacturing unit in Nagpur district rose to 19 on Monday after another injured worker died in hospital, police said.

According to PTI, twenty-three other workers injured in the blast at SBL Energy Limited's factory in Raulgaon, Katol tehsil, were still receiving treatment at various hospitals in the city.

PTI reported that the latest fatality increased the toll from the Sunday morning incident at the company's detonator packing unit to 19.

A high-level meeting, chaired by Nagpur Guardian Minister Chandrashekhar Bawankule, was in progress at the divisional commissionerate to review the situation and assess the incident. Senior officials from multiple departments, along with local legislators and other leaders, attended the discussion.

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis has directed a detailed probe into the cause of the explosion.

Police have arrested nine directors of SBL Energy Limited, the mining and industrial explosives manufacturer where the blast occurred. The Kalmeshwar police registered a case against 21 directors and shareholders of the company under Section 105 (culpable homicide not amounting to murder) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita.

Related Content
Related Content

Many of the bodies recovered were charred beyond recognition, and police said samples from family members were being collected for DNA testing to confirm the identities of the deceased.

(With inputs from PTI)

Published At:
SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

MORE FROM THE AUTHOR

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

×

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. Afghanistan Tour Of India: One-Off Test In New Chandigarh From June 6 - Check Full Schedule

  2. India Vs West Indies, ICC T20 World Cup 2026: What You Might Have Missed From Virtual Quarter-Final

  3. Breaking Down Sanju Samson Masterclass: How Kerala's Crown Jewel Enabled India's Semi-Final March

  4. India Vs West Indies, ICC T20 World Cup 2026 Super 8s: Men In Blue Pull Off Their Highest Run-Chase - Check List

  5. How India Reached T20 World Cup 2026 Semi-Finals - Recapping Men In Blue's Journey

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. Who Is Vaishnavi Adkar? Women's Singles Player Who Made History At The W100 Bengaluru Open 2026

  2. Rybakina Vs Birrell, WTA Dubai Open: Australian Open Champion Eases Into Round Of 16

  3. Alcaraz Vs Rinderknech, ATP Qatar Open: Spaniard Continues Perfect Start To 2026

  4. Will Serena Williams Return To Professional Tennis? American Legend Listed For Comeback On February 22

  5. India Vs Netherlands, Davis Cup 2026 Qualifiers Day 2 Highlights: Suresh’s Heroics Lead IND to 3-2 Upset Over NED

Badminton

  1. US-Israel Attacks Iran: 'Ordeal Continues To Unfold,' Stranded PV Sindhu Shares 'Frightening' Update

  2. Badminton Asia Team Championships 2026: India Men Lose 1-3 To Korea, Women Fail To Defend Title After 0-3 Defeat

  3. India Vs Korea Highlights, Badminton Asia Team C'ships: Srikanth Win Goes In Vain; Indian Challenge Ends In Quarters

  4. India-W Vs China-W Highlights, Badminton Asia Team C'ships 2026 QF: IND Go Down 0-3 To CHN

  5. India Vs Japan Highlights, Badminton Asia Team Championships 2026: JPN Secure 3-2 Comeback Victory Over IND

Trending Stories

National News

  1. Day In Pics: March 01, 2026

  2. The Curious Timing Of PM Modi’s Israel Visit

  3. Kashmir Erupts In Protest Over Killing Of Iranian Supreme Leader

  4. 14 JNU Students Arrested After Protest March, Sent To Judicial Custody Pending Verification

  5. Day In Pics: February 27, 2026

Entertainment News

  1. US–Israel Strikes In Iran: Mark Ruffalo, Jack White, Carrie Coon And Other Hollywood Celebs Condemn Military Action

  2. 10 Fierce Women Cops In Indian OTT Dramas

  3. Nukkad Naatak Review | A Triumphantly Modest Indie Rooted In Goodwill And Second Chances

  4. Mumbai Meri Jaan: Evolution Of The City As A Cinematic Character

  5. 10 Years Of Aligarh: Dignity, Shame And The Cost Of Being Seen

US News

  1. Ghislaine Maxwell: The Woman At The Centre Of The Epstein Files Saga

  2. The Epstein Files And Crypto’s Origins

  3. Clintons Call For Epstein Testimony To Be Held Publicly

  4. US To Invest $1.3 Billion In Reko Diq Copper-Gold Mine In Pakistan’s Balochistan

  5. Xi Jinping Tells Trump Taiwan Is ‘Most Important Issue’ In China–US Relations

World News

  1. Global Fallout: World Reacts To US-Israeli Strikes On Iran

  2. The Curious Timing Of PM Modi’s Israel Visit

  3. Ayatollah Ali Khamenei: The Man Who Defined Iran’s Defiance

  4. US-Israel Attacks Iran: Iran Launches Fresh Attacks On Israel, Three US Service Members Killed

  5. Outlook Explainer: After Khamenei, How Will Iran Choose Its Next Supreme Leader?

Latest Stories

  1. Modi Speaks to Netanyahu, Calls for Civilian Safety and End to Hostilities

  2. India Vs West Indies, ICC T20 World Cup 2026 Super 8s: Men In Blue Pull Off Their Highest Run-Chase - Check List

  3. Actor Awards 2026 Full Winners List: Sinners, The Studio, The Pitt Win Top Honours

  4. Lunar Eclipse 2026: How The Chandra Grahan Will Impact Every Zodiac Sign

  5. Netanyahu Vows ‘Decisive Blow’ as Israel Escalates Strikes on Iran

  6. US-Israel-Iran War News LIVE: At Least 31 Killed In Israeli Strike In Lebanon

  7. Iranian Supreme Leader Khamenei Killed In US–Israel Strikes

  8. Pakistan Vs Sri Lanka Highlights, T20 World Cup: Men In Green Knocked Out Despite Nervy Win; New Zealand Into Semis