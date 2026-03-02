Nagpur Factory Blast Death Toll Rises To 19 As Another Worker Dies

Death toll from SBL Energy factory blast in Nagpur rises to 19 after one more injured worker dies.
Police arrest nine directors and register case against 21 under Section 105 of Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita.
Chief Minister orders thorough investigation; high-level meeting held to review the incident.
The death toll from Sunday's massive explosion at an explosives manufacturing unit in Nagpur district rose to 19 on Monday after another injured worker died in hospital, police said.
According to PTI, twenty-three other workers injured in the blast at SBL Energy Limited's factory in Raulgaon, Katol tehsil, were still receiving treatment at various hospitals in the city.
PTI reported that the latest fatality increased the toll from the Sunday morning incident at the company's detonator packing unit to 19.
A high-level meeting, chaired by Nagpur Guardian Minister Chandrashekhar Bawankule, was in progress at the divisional commissionerate to review the situation and assess the incident. Senior officials from multiple departments, along with local legislators and other leaders, attended the discussion.
Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis has directed a detailed probe into the cause of the explosion.
Police have arrested nine directors of SBL Energy Limited, the mining and industrial explosives manufacturer where the blast occurred. The Kalmeshwar police registered a case against 21 directors and shareholders of the company under Section 105 (culpable homicide not amounting to murder) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita.
Many of the bodies recovered were charred beyond recognition, and police said samples from family members were being collected for DNA testing to confirm the identities of the deceased.
(With inputs from PTI)