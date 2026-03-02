Nagpur Factory Blast Death Toll Rises To 19 As Another Worker Dies

Security personnel and locals inspect the damaged premises after a blast at an explosives manufacturing factory, in Nagpur district, Sunday, Mar. 1, 2026. At least 15 persons were killed in the explosion at the SBL Energy Limited facility, according to police. Photo: PTI

Security personnel and locals inspect the damaged premises after a blast at an explosives manufacturing factory, in Nagpur district, Sunday, Mar. 1, 2026. At least 15 persons were killed in the explosion at the SBL Energy Limited facility, according to police. Photo: PTI