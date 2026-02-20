Faridabad Factory Fire: Death Toll Climbs To 39

People gather around charred remains after a fire broke out at a factory in Sector 24, in Faridabad, Monday, Feb. 16, 2026. More than 35 people were rushed to hospitals with burns in the incident. Photo: PTI

People gather around charred remains after a fire broke out at a factory in Sector 24, in Faridabad, Monday, Feb. 16, 2026. More than 35 people were rushed to hospitals with burns in the incident. Photo: PTI