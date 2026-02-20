Faridabad Factory Fire: Death Toll Climbs To 39

The death toll from a massive fire at a factory in Faridabad's Mujesar area has risen to 39 after two more victims succumbed to their injuries, PTI reported on Friday.
Abhishek Monga (37), the son of factory owner Vijay Monga, and worker Pradeep Kumar (21), a resident of Sanjay Colony, died late Thursday night while receiving treatment at Delhi's Safdarjung Hospital, police said.
Both men had sustained burns covering nearly 50 per cent of their bodies in the blaze that erupted on Monday at the Kalkaji Lubricants and Shiv Steel Company workshop. The fire began when a spark landed in a drum containing chemicals, triggering multiple explosions.
According to PTI, Abhishek Monga entered the factory to rescue his father and was injured in the attempt. Vijay Monga, who has been named in a police case related to the incident, also suffered injuries and remains under treatment at a hospital in Delhi.
A seven-member inquiry team, headed by the Badhkal sub-divisional magistrate and constituted on the instructions of the district deputy commissioner, has begun investigating the circumstances of the fire, police confirmed.
A senior police officer stated that the remaining injured persons are receiving care at different hospitals in the region. Among them, two fire brigade personnel—Ranveer and Bhavichand—are in critical condition with burns exceeding 50 per cent and are being treated at Safdarjung Hospital.
PTI reported that the blaze and its aftermath have left several other victims still fighting for recovery across medical facilities.
(With inputs from PTI)