10 Delhi Schools Receive Bomb Threat Emails; Security Searches Underway

At least 10 schools in Delhi received bomb threat emails on Monday.
Schools were evacuated and fire tenders with bomb disposal teams were deployed.
Searches by bomb detection squads and dog squads are currently underway.
At least 10 schools in the national capital received bomb threat emails on Monday, triggering a large-scale security response, the Delhi Fire Services (DFS) said.
According to PTI, emergency calls were received from multiple educational institutions across different parts of the city in the morning hours, following which fire tenders and bomb disposal teams were rushed to the locations.
PTI reported that a DFS official stated: "A total of 10 schools received bomb threats today. Fire service teams immediately reached the premises. Checking is underway."
The schools were evacuated as a precautionary measure. Bomb detection and disposal squads, along with dog squads, are carrying out extensive searches.
According to PTI, the threats prompted immediate action from fire services and other security teams to ensure the premises were safe.
(With inuts from PTI)