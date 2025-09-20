Bomb threats were reported at DPS Dwarka, Krishna Model Public School, and Sarvodaya Vidyalaya on Saturday morning.
Students and staff were evacuated as police and bomb squads conducted thorough searches.
Authorities are investigating the source of the threats and potential coordination.
Several schools in the national capital received bomb threats on Saturday morning, prompting a rapid response from police and bomb disposal squads, officials said.
According to PTI, the schools that reported receiving threats include Delhi Public School (DPS) in Dwarka, Krishna Model Public School, and Sarvodaya Vidyalaya.
Students and staff were evacuated from the campuses as a precaution, while bomb disposal squads and police teams conducted thorough searches.
A senior police officer told PTI, “We are thoroughly checking the campuses. Nothing suspicious has been found yet.” He added that search operations were ongoing at the affected schools.
Authorities are investigating the source of the threats and whether they were part of a coordinated attempt to create panic.
(With inputs from PTI)