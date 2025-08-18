Three Schools In Delhi's Dwarka Receive Bomb Threats On Monday

1: Three schools in Delhi's Dwarka received a bomb threat on August 18.
2: Search operation is underway.
Three schools in Delhi's Dwarka received a bomb threat via email on Monday.
The schools include Delhi Public School, Modern Convent School and Shree Ram World School. The cyber teams are working to trace the IP address of the sender.
The authorities have evacuated the premises as a precaution, officials of Delhi Fire Service said.
"Search operation is underway," a senior fire official told PTI.
Teams from the Delhi police, bomb disposal squad and dog squad have been rushed to the spot, they said.
(With inputs from PTI)