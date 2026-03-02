Arsenal 2-1 Chelsea, Premier League: Gunners Prevail In London Derby To Extend Lead
Arsenal passed the latest test of their Premier League title credentials with a crucial 2-1 win against Chelsea at the Emirates Stadium on Sunday (March 1, 2026). Jurrien Timber's second-half goal saw the Gunners re-establish a five-point lead over second-place Manchester City after Pep Guardiola's team kept the pressure on at the top by beating Leeds on Saturday. Even when down to 10 men, after Pedro Neto was sent off in the second half, the Blues pushed deep into added time for an equalizer, but Liam Delap's goal was ruled out for offside. In the end, Arsenal's threat from set pieces proved the difference again in the London Derby. William Saliba put the home team in front, converting from a corner after 21 minutes.
