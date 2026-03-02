Arsenal 2-1 Chelsea, Premier League: Gunners Prevail In London Derby To Extend Lead

Arsenal passed the latest test of their Premier League title credentials with a crucial 2-1 win against Chelsea at the Emirates Stadium on Sunday (March 1, 2026). Jurrien Timber's second-half goal saw the Gunners re-establish a five-point lead over second-place Manchester City after Pep Guardiola's team kept the pressure on at the top by beating Leeds on Saturday. Even when down to 10 men, after Pedro Neto was sent off in the second half, the Blues pushed deep into added time for an equalizer, but Liam Delap's goal was ruled out for offside. In the end, Arsenal's threat from set pieces proved the difference again in the London Derby. William Saliba put the home team in front, converting from a corner after 21 minutes.

P
Photo Webdesk
Updated on:
Updated on:
Arsenal Vs Chelsea Premier League soccer- Leandro Trossard
Arsenal's Leandro Trossard and William Saliba celebrates after a goal during the Premier League soccer match between Chelsea Arsenal in London. | Photo: AP/Alastair Grant
1/10
Arsenal Vs Chelsea Premier League soccer-Jurrien Timber
Arsenal's Jurrien Timber, third left, scores during the Premier League soccer match between Chelsea Arsenal in London. | Photo: AP/Alastair Grant
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social
2/10
Arsenal Vs Chelsea Premier League soccer-Romeo Lavia
Chelsea's Romeo Lavia, left, and Arsenal's Jurrien Timber fight for the ball during the Premier League soccer match between Chelsea Arsenal in London. | Photo: AP/Alastair Grant
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social
3/10
Arsenal Vs Chelsea Premier League soccer-Pedro Neto
Chelsea's Pedro Neto tackles Arsenal's Gabriel Martinelli during the Premier League soccer match between Chelsea Arsenal in London. | Photo: AP/Alastair Grant
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social
4/10
Arsenal Vs Chelsea Premier League soccer-Jurrien Timber
Arsenal's Jurrien Timber celebrates after scoring during the Premier League soccer match between Chelsea Arsenal in London. | Photo: AP/Alastair Grant
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social
5/10
Arsenal Vs Chelsea Premier League soccer-Jurrien Timber
Arsenal's Jurrien Timber celebrates after scoring during the Premier League soccer match between Chelsea Arsenal in London. | Photo: AP/Alastair Grant
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social
6/10
Arsenal Vs Chelsea Premier League soccer-Trevoh Chalobah
Chelsea's Trevoh Chalobah runs after Arsenal's Viktor Gyoekeres during the Premier League soccer match between Chelsea Arsenal in London. | Photo: AP/Alastair Grant
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social
7/10
Arsenal Vs Chelsea Premier League soccer-David Raya
Arsenal's goalkeeper David Raya saves during the Premier League soccer match between Chelsea Arsenal in London. | Photo: AP/Alastair Grant
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social
8/10
Arsenal Vs Chelsea Premier League soccer-Joao Pedro
Chelsea's Joao Pedro, front, and Arsenal's William Saliba fight for the ball during the Premier League soccer match between Chelsea Arsenal in London. | Photo: AP/Alastair Grant
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social
9/10
Arsenal Vs Chelsea Premier League soccer-
Chelsea players celebrate after a goal during the Premier League soccer match between Chelsea Arsenal in London. | Photo: AP/Alastair Grant
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social
10/10
Arsenal Vs Chelsea Premier League soccer-David Raya
Arsenal's goalkeeper David Raya watches as he's beaten by the ball during the Premier League soccer match between Chelsea Arsenal in London. | Photo: AP/Alastair Grant
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social
SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

MORE FROM THE AUTHOR

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

CLOSE

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. Afghanistan Tour Of India: One-Off Test In New Chandigarh From June 6 - Check Full Schedule

  2. India Vs West Indies, ICC T20 World Cup 2026: What You Might Have Missed From Virtual Quarter-Final

  3. Breaking Down Sanju Samson Masterclass: How Kerala's Crown Jewel Enabled India's Semi-Final March

  4. India Vs West Indies, ICC T20 World Cup 2026 Super 8s: Men In Blue Pull Off Their Highest Run-Chase - Check List

  5. How India Reached T20 World Cup 2026 Semi-Finals - Recapping Men In Blue's Journey

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. Who Is Vaishnavi Adkar? Women's Singles Player Who Made History At The W100 Bengaluru Open 2026

  2. Rybakina Vs Birrell, WTA Dubai Open: Australian Open Champion Eases Into Round Of 16

  3. Alcaraz Vs Rinderknech, ATP Qatar Open: Spaniard Continues Perfect Start To 2026

  4. Will Serena Williams Return To Professional Tennis? American Legend Listed For Comeback On February 22

  5. India Vs Netherlands, Davis Cup 2026 Qualifiers Day 2 Highlights: Suresh’s Heroics Lead IND to 3-2 Upset Over NED

Badminton

  1. US-Israel Attacks Iran: 'Ordeal Continues To Unfold,' Stranded PV Sindhu Shares 'Frightening' Update

  2. Badminton Asia Team Championships 2026: India Men Lose 1-3 To Korea, Women Fail To Defend Title After 0-3 Defeat

  3. India Vs Korea Highlights, Badminton Asia Team C'ships: Srikanth Win Goes In Vain; Indian Challenge Ends In Quarters

  4. India-W Vs China-W Highlights, Badminton Asia Team C'ships 2026 QF: IND Go Down 0-3 To CHN

  5. India Vs Japan Highlights, Badminton Asia Team Championships 2026: JPN Secure 3-2 Comeback Victory Over IND

Trending Stories

National News

  1. Day In Pics: March 01, 2026

  2. The Curious Timing Of PM Modi’s Israel Visit

  3. Kashmir Erupts In Protest Over Killing Of Iranian Supreme Leader

  4. 14 JNU Students Arrested After Protest March, Sent To Judicial Custody Pending Verification

  5. Day In Pics: February 27, 2026

Entertainment News

  1. US–Israel Strikes In Iran: Mark Ruffalo, Jack White, Carrie Coon And Other Hollywood Celebs Condemn Military Action

  2. 10 Fierce Women Cops In Indian OTT Dramas

  3. Nukkad Naatak Review | A Triumphantly Modest Indie Rooted In Goodwill And Second Chances

  4. Mumbai Meri Jaan: Evolution Of The City As A Cinematic Character

  5. 10 Years Of Aligarh: Dignity, Shame And The Cost Of Being Seen

US News

  1. Ghislaine Maxwell: The Woman At The Centre Of The Epstein Files Saga

  2. The Epstein Files And Crypto’s Origins

  3. Clintons Call For Epstein Testimony To Be Held Publicly

  4. US To Invest $1.3 Billion In Reko Diq Copper-Gold Mine In Pakistan’s Balochistan

  5. Xi Jinping Tells Trump Taiwan Is ‘Most Important Issue’ In China–US Relations

World News

  1. Global Fallout: World Reacts To US-Israeli Strikes On Iran

  2. The Curious Timing Of PM Modi’s Israel Visit

  3. Ayatollah Ali Khamenei: The Man Who Defined Iran’s Defiance

  4. US-Israel Attacks Iran: Iran Launches Fresh Attacks On Israel, Three US Service Members Killed

  5. Outlook Explainer: After Khamenei, How Will Iran Choose Its Next Supreme Leader?

Latest Stories

  1. Modi Speaks to Netanyahu, Calls for Civilian Safety and End to Hostilities

  2. India Vs West Indies, ICC T20 World Cup 2026 Super 8s: Men In Blue Pull Off Their Highest Run-Chase - Check List

  3. Actor Awards 2026 Full Winners List: Sinners, The Studio, The Pitt Win Top Honours

  4. Lunar Eclipse 2026: How The Chandra Grahan Will Impact Every Zodiac Sign

  5. Netanyahu Vows ‘Decisive Blow’ as Israel Escalates Strikes on Iran

  6. US-Israel-Iran War News LIVE: At Least 31 Killed In Israeli Strike In Lebanon

  7. Iranian Supreme Leader Khamenei Killed In US–Israel Strikes

  8. Pakistan Vs Sri Lanka Highlights, T20 World Cup: Men In Green Knocked Out Despite Nervy Win; New Zealand Into Semis