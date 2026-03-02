India Vs West Indies, ICC T20 World Cup 2026: What You Might Have Missed From Virtual Quarter-Final

While Sanju Samson stole the show with his Player of the Match-winning knock against the West Indies, the vital contributions of Jasprit Bumrah, Varun Chakravarthy, and Tilak Varma went somewhat under the radar. That's why, we have highlighted all the other notable moments from this Super 8s clash in Kolkata

India Vs West Indies, ICC T20 World Cup Super 8s: Actions You Might Have Missed
Sanju Samson celebrates with teammates after helping India win the ICC T20 World Cup 2026 match against West Indies, at the Eden Gardens, in Kolkata. Photo: PTI
  • India reach the semi-finals of the ICC T20 World Cup 2026

  • Sanju Samson played a man of the match winning knock of 90*

  • Varun Chakaravarthy and Jasprit Bumrah changed the course in the 1st innings

  • Tilak Varma came in handy with his 27 off 15

  • India to face England in the semis on March 5

The Indian team qualified for their 6th ICC T20 World Cup semi-final yesterday (Mar 1) with an emphatic and hard-fought 5-wicket victory over the West Indies in their Super 8s concluder at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata.

Wicket-keeper batsman Sanju Samson stole the show with his sensational comeback knock that saw him remain not out at 97 off 50. His presence at the crease on a night where most of the Indian batters faltered, played a crucial role for the co-hosts.

The Kerala-born batter, who was playing in only his third match of the tournament, was adjudged man of the match for his 97* off 50. He has dominated the headlines following that innings and rightfully so, Samson truly deserves his place on every front page.

But his performance alone didn't lead India to the victory as there were other notable performers too. Here's a recap to the India Vs West Indies, Super 8s match - just in case you missed it.

Varun Chakaravarthy's Disruptive Googly

When the match began, the West Indies looked cruising towards a 200+ total due to the start given by skipper Shai Hope and Roston Chase.

Just as the Windies started to get stronger, mystery spinner Varun Chakaravarthy bowled a deceptive googly that crashed onto the stumps and disrupted Hope's innings.

That particular wicket went on to bring two more.

Jasprit Bumrah's Brace Of Wickets And Surya's Blinder

The real turning point arrived when Jasprit Bumrah struck twice in three balls in the 12th over. Bumrah first removed the dangerous Shimron Hetmyer for 27 with a sharp, angling delivery for an easy catch behind for Samson.

Two balls later, Bumrah deceived Roston Chase with his trademark slower delivery. Chase, who departed for 40, had mistimed his shot and the ball went straight up towards cover.

Standing beneath was skipper Suryakumar Yadav, who went airborne and timed his dive to perfection to complete a very important catch. That 12th over from Bumrah changed the entire course of the match.

While the West Indies looked on course for a 200/220+ total, they were eventually restricted to 196, thanks to the late blitz from Rovman Powell (34 off 19) and Jason Holder (37 off 22).

Abhishek, Ishan And Surya Combine For Just 38 Runs

Abhishek Sharma (10), Ishan Kishan (10) and Suryakumar Yadav (18) - all flopped with a combined score of just 38 runs. On a night where they were supposed to dictate the proceedings, the trio were silenced by the Windies bowlers.

While we have already seen the best of Ishan and Surya, Abhishek is yet to play his best knock in the tournament. Hopefully that arrives in the semi-final and the final if India proceeds.

Tilak Varma's Crucial Partnership And Shivam Dube's Little Cameo With Sanju

Thankfully for the Indian team, Sanju Samson found the support of left-hand batter Tilak Varma, who came to bat at number 5 against the Windies.

With India going down to 99/3 within 11 overs, there was a massive need of a partnership that could steady the ship. Tilak Varma, from the other end, did exactly that.

Tilak smashed a quickfire 27 off 15 in a crucial 42-run partnership that ensured the required rate never went out of control.

The Hyderabad batter's knock might have gone under the radar due to Sanju's excellence, but Tilak's effort did not go unnoticed.

Last but not the least is Shivam Dube's finishing touch. His brief but impactful cameo drove the momentum back for India after Hardik Pandya’s dismissal in the 19th over for 17 off 12.

Dube smashed two fours in the same over and then saw Sanju Samson seal the deal in style with a 6 and a 4 in the final over to send India into the semi-finals.

