Australia Vs Oman Live Score, T20 World Cup 2026: Eliminated Sides Eye Consolation Win In Pallekele Clash

Australia vs Oman Live Score,T20 World Cup 2026: Welcome
Good evening and welcome, everyone. We are building up to the start of the Group B match between Australia and Oman in Pallekele. Stay with us for the latest updates.
Get magazine delivered to your doorstepBuy on Amazon
Get latest issue delivered instantlyBuy on Blinkit
Only in Delhi-NCR, Mumbai, Bengaluru, Pune, Lucknow & Kolkata
Good evening and welcome, everyone. We are building up to the start of the Group B match between Australia and Oman in Pallekele. Stay with us for the latest updates.