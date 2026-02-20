Australia Vs Oman Live Score, T20 World Cup 2026: Eliminated Sides Eye Consolation Win In Pallekele Clash

Australia vs Oman Live Score, T20 World Cup 2026: Follow play-by-play updates for the Group B clash between Australia and Oman at the Pallekele Cricket Stadium in Palleke

R
Rohan Mukherjee
Updated on:
Updated on:
Australia vs Oman Live Score,T20 World Cup 2026 at Pallekele International Cricket Stadium
Australia's captain Travis Head, right, throws a ball during the T20 World Cup cricket match between Australia and Zimbabwe in Colombo, Sri Lanka. | Photo: AP/Eranga Jayawardena
Australia vs Oman Live Score, T20 World Cup 2026: Australia and Oman meet in Match 40 of the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2026 at the Pallekele International Cricket Stadium on February 20, in what has become a dead-rubber Group B fixture after both sides were eliminated from Super Eight contention. Australia’s campaign has been disappointing by their lofty standards, marked by losses to Zimbabwe and Sri Lanka and the absence of key pacemen through injury, prompting questions about form and selection as they aim to salvage some pride. Oman, meanwhile, sit at the bottom of the group having lost all three matches, but captain Jatinder Singh has fired up his team with the belief they can spring an upset on the Aussie giants.
LIVE UPDATES

Australia vs Oman Live Score,T20 World Cup 2026: Welcome

Good evening and welcome, everyone. We are building up to the start of the Group B match between Australia and Oman in Pallekele. Stay with us for the latest updates.

Published At:
SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

MORE FROM THE AUTHOR

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

CLOSE

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. Evolution of T20 World Cup Format: From 12 Teams In 2007 To 20-Team Global Spectacle

  2. New Zealand At ICC T20 World Cup 2026: How They Qualified For Super Eight Stage, Fixtures, Live Streaming

  3. Zimbabwe At ICC T20 World Cup 2026: How They Qualified For Super Eight Stage, Fixtures, Live Streaming

  4. IPL Could Cast A Shadow Over The Hundred: 'India Vs Pakistan' Battle In England's Franchise Cricket Too?

  5. India At T20 World Cup 2026: Men In Blue's Top Moments From The Group Stage

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. Rybakina Vs Birrell, WTA Dubai Open: Australian Open Champion Eases Into Round Of 16

  2. Alcaraz Vs Rinderknech, ATP Qatar Open: Spaniard Continues Perfect Start To 2026

  3. Will Serena Williams Return To Professional Tennis? American Legend Listed For Comeback On February 22

  4. India Vs Netherlands, Davis Cup 2026 Qualifiers Day 2 Highlights: Suresh’s Heroics Lead IND to 3-2 Upset Over NED

  5. India Vs Netherlands, Davis Cup Qualifiers: Dhakshineswar Levels Tie After Nagal's Loss

Badminton

  1. Badminton Asia Team Championships 2026: India Men Lose 1-3 To Korea, Women Fail To Defend Title After 0-3 Defeat

  2. India Vs Korea Highlights, Badminton Asia Team C'ships: Srikanth Win Goes In Vain; Indian Challenge Ends In Quarters

  3. India-W Vs China-W Highlights, Badminton Asia Team C'ships 2026 QF: IND Go Down 0-3 To CHN

  4. India Vs Japan Highlights, Badminton Asia Team Championships 2026: JPN Secure 3-2 Comeback Victory Over IND

  5. India-W Vs Thailand-W Highlights, Badminton Asia Team C'ships 2026: Malvika Bansod Loses, IND Go Down 2-3 In Group Y

Trending Stories

National News

  1. India's AI Legal Crisis: Governing Tomorrow's Technology With Yesterday's Laws

  2. AI Impact Summit 2026: Altman Calls For Global AI Regulator

  3. Sena (UBT) stakes claim to Rajya Sabha, legislative council seats MVA can win

  4. Kota: Man Detained For Threatening To Shoot Rahul Gandhi And 25 Congress MPs

  5. Was Cornered Within CPI(M) For Speaking Out Over Ideology, Principles: Pratikur Rahaman

Entertainment News

  1. Sidharth Malhotra Mourns The Loss Of His Father Sunil Malhotra In Moving Tribute

  2. The Tablet Review | Love’s Labour In The Shadow Of Stigma

  3. Varun Tandon Interview | “People Respond When They See Passion And Honesty In Your Work”

  4. Seven Years Of Kumbalangi Nights | Of Lost Fathers And Found Families

  5. Trijya Review | A Sensitive Meditation On The Slow Orbit Of Becoming

US News

  1. The Epstein Files And Crypto’s Origins

  2. Clintons Call For Epstein Testimony To Be Held Publicly

  3. US To Invest $1.3 Billion In Reko Diq Copper-Gold Mine In Pakistan’s Balochistan

  4. Xi Jinping Tells Trump Taiwan Is ‘Most Important Issue’ In China–US Relations

  5. Trump, Modi Seal Trade Deal: Tariff Reduced To 18%, Says US President

World News

  1. Will Justice Fail as Jeffrey Epstein’s Crimes Become Public Spectacle?

  2. Epstein Files: Who Is Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor, Arrested Over Alleged Misconduct?

  3. Indian Victim In Jeffrey Epstein Files?

  4. Epstein Files: Heads Of State And The Teflon Of Power

  5. A Page One Silence: How Mum's The Word In American Media's Coverage Of Epstein Files

Latest Stories

  1. The Algorithm Of Trauma: Epstein Files, Media Spectacle, And The Cultural Addiction To Shock

  2. Nepal Election 2026: CPN-UML, RSP And Nepali Congress Release Election Manifestos

  3. SC Slams Pharma Firm Over Cough Syrup Deaths In Uzbekistan

  4. Veteran Filmmaker MM Baig Found Dead At His Residence

  5. Former Prince Andrew Detained Over Jeffrey Epstein Links – Released Hours Later

  6. Eric Dane, Grey's Anatomy And Euphoria Star, Passes Away At 53

  7. Four Militants Arrested In Manipur For Extortion Activities, Arms Recovered

  8. India A Vs Sri Lanka A Highlights, Women’s Asia Cup Rising Stars: Radha Yadav’s Heroics Lead IND-A Into Final