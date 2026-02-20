Australia Vs Oman Live Score, T20 World Cup 2026: Eliminated Sides Eye Consolation Win In Pallekele Clash

Australia's captain Travis Head, right, throws a ball during the T20 World Cup cricket match between Australia and Zimbabwe in Colombo, Sri Lanka. | Photo: AP/Eranga Jayawardena

Australia vs Oman Live Score, T20 World Cup 2026: Australia and Oman meet in Match 40 of the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2026 at the Pallekele International Cricket Stadium on February 20, in what has become a dead-rubber Group B fixture after both sides were eliminated from Super Eight contention. Australia’s campaign has been disappointing by their lofty standards, marked by losses to Zimbabwe and Sri Lanka and the absence of key pacemen through injury, prompting questions about form and selection as they aim to salvage some pride. Oman, meanwhile, sit at the bottom of the group having lost all three matches, but captain Jatinder Singh has fired up his team with the belief they can spring an upset on the Aussie giants.

LIVE UPDATES