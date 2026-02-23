Zimbabwe Vs West Indies LIVE Cricket Score, ICC T20 World Cup 2026 Super 8s: Both Sides Eye Victory

Zimbabwe Vs West Indies LIVE Cricket Score, ICC T20 World Cup 2026 Super 8s: Squads
Zimbabwe: Brian Bennett, Tadiwanashe Marumani (WK), Ryan Burl, Sikandar Raza(c), Dion Myers, Tony Munyonga, Tashinga Musekiwa, Wellington Masakadza, Brad Evans, Graeme Cremer, Blessing Muzarabani, Richard Ngarava, Ben Curran, Clive Madande, Tinotenda Maposa
West Indies: Brandon King, Shai Hope (WK/C), Shimron Hetmyer, Roston Chase, Sherfane Rutherford, Rovman Powell, Jason Holder, Matthew Forde, Akeal Hosein, Gudakesh Motie, Shamar Joseph, Romario Shepherd, Jayden Seales, Quentin Sampson, Johnson Charles
Zimbabwe Vs West Indies LIVE Cricket Score, ICC T20 World Cup 2026 Super 8s: Key Things To Remember
Brad Evans’ Rise: Since January 2025, Evans is the third-highest wicket-taker among Full Member seamers, trailing only Jacob Duffy (44) and Jason Holder (39).
Rutherford’s Hot Streak: Post-SA20, Sherfane Rutherford is averaging a massive 74.71 with an explosive strike rate of 173.17.
Bennett’s Perfect Record: With 175 runs in the tournament so far, Zimbabwe's Brian Bennett is yet to be dismissed in this T20 World Cup.
Zimbabwe Vs West Indies LIVE Cricket Score, ICC T20 World Cup 2026 Super 8s: Welcome
Good Evening and a very warm welcome to the live coverage of the ICC T20 World Cup 2026 Super 8s match between Zimbabwe and two-time champions West Indies. Follow along for the real-time updates, live scores and a lot more from the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai.