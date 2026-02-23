Zimbabwe Vs West Indies LIVE Cricket Score, ICC T20 World Cup 2026 Super 8s: Both Sides Eye Victory

Zimbabwe Vs West Indies LIVE Cricket Score, ICC T20 World Cup 2026 Super 8s: Follow along for the real-time updates, live scores and more from the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai

Rohan Mukherjee
Zimbabwe Vs West Indies LIVE Cricket Score, ICC T20 World Cup 2026 Super 8s
West Indies' Shamar Joseph, left, and West Indies' Matthew Forde celebrates the wicket of Italy's Thomas Draca during the T20 World Cup cricket match between West Indies and Italy in Kolkata, India, Thursday, Feb. 19, 2026. (AP Photo/Bikas Das)
Good Evening Cricket fans. Welcome to our live coverage of the ICC T20 World Cup 2026 Super 8s. Tonight in Group A, two unbeaten sides of the tournament - Zimbabwe and West Indies are set to lock horns in their Super 8 opener at the iconic Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai. Zimbabwe has emerged as the tournament's giant-killers and are coming fresh off two stunning victories over Australia and co-hosts Sri Lanka. Meanwhile, 2-time champions, West Indies have rediscovered their signature Calypso flair, blending explosive power-hitting with a clinical bowling attack. This is going to be a crucial fixture for both the sides, especially after India's defeat against South Africa yesterday in Ahmedabad. The 2nd spot in the Group A standings are on the line and if either sides are able to claim a big margin victory, then they can replace the Proteas up top. Follow along for the real-time updates, live scores and more.
Zimbabwe Vs West Indies LIVE Cricket Score, ICC T20 World Cup 2026 Super 8s: Squads

Zimbabwe: Brian Bennett, Tadiwanashe Marumani (WK), Ryan Burl, Sikandar Raza(c), Dion Myers, Tony Munyonga, Tashinga Musekiwa, Wellington Masakadza, Brad Evans, Graeme Cremer, Blessing Muzarabani, Richard Ngarava, Ben Curran, Clive Madande, Tinotenda Maposa

West Indies: Brandon King, Shai Hope (WK/C), Shimron Hetmyer, Roston Chase, Sherfane Rutherford, Rovman Powell, Jason Holder, Matthew Forde, Akeal Hosein, Gudakesh Motie, Shamar Joseph, Romario Shepherd, Jayden Seales, Quentin Sampson, Johnson Charles

Zimbabwe Vs West Indies LIVE Cricket Score, ICC T20 World Cup 2026 Super 8s: Key Things To Remember 

Brad Evans’ Rise: Since January 2025, Evans is the third-highest wicket-taker among Full Member seamers, trailing only Jacob Duffy (44) and Jason Holder (39).

Rutherford’s Hot Streak: Post-SA20, Sherfane Rutherford is averaging a massive 74.71 with an explosive strike rate of 173.17.

Bennett’s Perfect Record: With 175 runs in the tournament so far, Zimbabwe's Brian Bennett is yet to be dismissed in this T20 World Cup.

Zimbabwe Vs West Indies LIVE Cricket Score, ICC T20 World Cup 2026 Super 8s: Welcome

Good Evening and a very warm welcome to the live coverage of the ICC T20 World Cup 2026 Super 8s match between Zimbabwe and two-time champions West Indies. Follow along for the real-time updates, live scores and a lot more from the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai.

