47 Border Villages In Uttar Pradesh's Lakhimpur Kheri To Be Developed

As per the Ministry of Home Affairs, the government approved VVP-II on April 2, 2025, as a Central Sector Scheme with an outlay of Rs 6,839 crore till FY 2028-29. This supports the vision of Viksit Bharat@2047 for 'Safe, Secured and Vibrant land borders' by enabling comprehensive development of villages in blocks abutting international land borders, excluding those on the northern border already addressed under VVP-I.