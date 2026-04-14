Ambedkar Jayanti in Uttar Pradesh is Marked by Reports of Violence Against Dalits

Tension prevailed in Kasganj, Agra and Lakhimpur Kheri districts of Uttar Pradesh on Ambedkar Jayanti after scattered incidents of violence were reported.

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  • Tension gripped parts of Uttar Pradesh—Kasganj, Agra, and Lakhimpur Kheri—on Ambedkar Jayanti following multiple incidents.

  • In Kasganj, a procession turned volatile after stone-pelting; in Agra, miscreants climbed Parshuram Chowk, triggering unrest.

  • In Lakhimpur Kheri, a clash broke out over attempts to install Dr B.R. Ambedkar’s statue on government land.

Tension prevailed in Kasganj, Agra and Lakhimpur Kheri districts of Uttar Pradesh on Ambedkar Jayanti. Tension erupted in Kasganj after a stone-pelting incident during a procession, while miscreants climbed Parshuram Chowk in Agra. In Lakhimpur Kheri, a clash took place during an attempt to install a statue of Dr BR Ambedkar on a government land.

In Kasganj, the incident occurred in Chahka Gunar village, under the Sahawar police station jurisdiction, as a Shobha Yatra (procession) commemorating Dr B R Ambedkar's birth anniversary passed through the area.

According to police, some individuals allegedly began throwing stones at the procession, which led to chaos and heightened tensions between the two groups. Locals said that the stone-pelting lasted for nearly an hour.

Some people blocked the road with tractor-trolleys, disrupting traffic in the vicinity. A police constable was injured after being struck by a stone, officials said.

District Magistrate Pranay Singh and Superintendent of Police Om Prakash Singh arrived at the scene with a heavy police force.

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The police employed mild force to control the situation and disperse the crowd. Approximately 10 individuals, including a woman, have been detained in connection with the incident, officials said.

"The situation is now under control. Adequate police forces have been deployed in the village," a senior official said.

DM Pranay Singh said that stone-pelting occurred during the procession and action was taken immediately. "Nearly 10 people have been detained. Others involved are being identified through video footage, and strict legal action will be pursued. No one will be spared," he said.

SP OP Singh said that around 50 processions were held across multiple police station areas in the district with adequate security arrangements in place.

He added that the incident appeared to be a deliberate attempt to disrupt the procession, and the matter is being probed to ascertain the motive.

"Members of the Yadav community obstructed the procession. The political motivations behind this will become clear after the investigation," he stated.

Despite the tensions, the procession resumed later under police supervision and concluded peacefully, officials said.

In Agra, tension prevailed briefly in parts of Agra on Tuesday after some unruly elements allegedly tried to disturb the atmosphere on the occasion of Ambedkar Jayanti, police said.

According to officials, a few youths carrying blue flags climbed atop Parshuram Chowk in the Sikandra police station area, where a structure symbolising a weapon associated with Lord Parshuram is installed, a site considered a matter of public faith.

Videos of the incident went viral on social media, following which a large number of people gathered at the spot, leading to a tense situation. Supporters of Lord Parshuram also started assembling.

Police forces from several police stations were deployed at the spot. The police later intervened and gradually persuaded people to disperse, bringing the situation under control.

"Some miscreants climbed the structure at Parshuram Chowk and put up a flag. This was opposed by some people. The situation is peaceful at present," he said.

He added that the miscreants are being identified and appropriate action will be taken.

In Lakhimpur Kheri, an attempt to install a statue of Ambedkar on government land resulted in a clash between two groups in the Bankeganj town under the Mailani police station area in the evening. The clash led to violence when the mob got agitated and confronted with the authorities, officials said.

Despite hectic efforts by the police to pacify the mob, it turned violent and indulged in stone-pelting and arson. A heavy police force was deployed and the situation was brought under control by using mild force, officials said.

Top officials, including DM Durga Shakti Nagpal and Senior Superintendent of Police Khyati Garg, reached the spot to assess the situation.

Additional SP Amit Kumar Rai said the dispute was triggered following the installation of Ambedkar's statue on government land and its opposition by another group, resulting in tension and unrest, but swift police action successfully dispersed the mob and brought the situation under control.

He said the law and order was restored and the situation was normal now.

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