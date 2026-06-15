We Are The Largest Parliamentary Force From West Bengal: NCPI In A Social Media Post

O
Outlook News Desk
Published at:

Nationalist Congress Party of India asserts dominance in the state amid ongoing TMC turmoil and internal rebellion.

NCPI In A Social Media Post
NCPI In A Social Media Post
Summary of this article

  • The Nationalist Congress Party of India (NCPI) declared on social media that it is now the largest parliamentary force from West Bengal.

  • The statement appears aimed at projecting strength and capitalising on the current crisis within the ruling Trinamool Congress.

  • NCPI is positioning itself as a rising force in Bengal politics by highlighting its numbers and influence in the state assembly.

The Nationalist Congress Party of India (NCPI) has made a confident claim on social media, declaring that it is currently the largest parliamentary force from West Bengal.

In a post shared on its official social media handle, the party stated, “We are the largest parliamentary force from West Bengal,” signalling its growing clout and organisational strength in the state.

The assertion comes at a time when the ruling Trinamool Congress is battling severe internal unrest, with several MLAs openly rebelling and senior leaders expressing discontent. The TMC’s ongoing crisis has created political uncertainty in the state, which NCPI seems eager to exploit.

Party leaders believe the current instability within the TMC provides an opportunity for opposition parties like NCPI to expand their base and attract disgruntled leaders. The party has been actively working to strengthen its presence at the grassroots level in recent months.

Political observers see this social media post as a deliberate attempt by NCPI to boost its visibility and position itself as a strong alternative in West Bengal politics. The claim is likely to intensify the already competitive political atmosphere in the state.

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The Trinamool Congress is yet to respond officially to NCPI’s assertion. However, with multiple challenges facing the ruling party, such statements from opposition groups are expected to further heat up the political discourse in Bengal in the coming days.

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