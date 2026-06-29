K C Venugopal Begins Two-Day Congress Organisational Review in Kolkata After Bengal Polls

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Outlook News Desk
Curated by: Snehal Srivastava
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Congress general secretary K C Venugopal holds a two-day organisational review in Kolkata to discuss West Bengal strategy and TMC ties after the Assembly polls.

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Congress' KC Venugopal Photo: File photo
Summary of this article

  • Congress general secretary K C Venugopal initiated a two-day organisational review meeting in Kolkata to assess the party's post-Assembly election strategy in West Bengal.

  • Senior leaders Ghulam Ahmed Mir and Amba Prasad joined Venugopal to gather direct feedback from district presidents, senior leaders, and Assembly candidates.

  • The West Bengal Congress leadership will debate its local relationship with the Trinamool Congress despite their national alliance within the INDIA bloc.

Congress general secretary K C Venugopal will hold a two-day organisational review meeting in Kolkata starting Monday, June 29, according to PTI. Ghulam Ahmed Mir and Amba Prasad will join Venugopal to assess the political environment following the Assembly polls.

Venugopal will meet district presidents on Monday, before consulting senior leaders and Assembly candidates on Tuesday.

"The political situation in Bengal has changed after the Assembly elections. The party leadership wants to hear directly from district presidents and senior leaders before finalising its future course of action," a state Congress leader said.

Venugopal will review the party's organisational position in the state and seek feedback from leaders at different levels before submitting a report to the Congress high command, the leader said. "He is expected to outline the party's roadmap in West Bengal and discuss the organisational priorities for the coming months."

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TMC Ties and Inductions

Leaders will debate the party's state-level relationship with the Trinamool Congress (TMC). Although both parties maintain an alliance within the national INDIA bloc, the dynamic differs locally. The TMC's district structures weakened after the polls, prompting workers to explore joining the Congress.

"There has certainly been an increase in enquiries from TMC workers who want to join us. However, the Congress will not induct anyone indiscriminately. The party's image and organisational discipline will remain the priority," a state leader said.

State leaders proposed strict screening guidelines for prospective TMC entrants, targeting individuals facing corruption or criminal misconduct allegations.

Policy and Event Roadmap

The agenda looks ahead to future campaigns. "There will be discussions on organisational expansion, strengthening district units and preparing for future political programmes. The leadership is also expected to take stock of the ground situation across the state," a senior West Bengal Congress leader claimed.

Venugopal will guide strategy on local issues, including hawker evictions and the proposed Uniform Civil Code. Officials will also review preparations and central leader participation for the July 21 programme at Shahid Minar.

The party held a shorter post-election review meeting earlier, but this current assessment extends over two consecutive days, according to a West Bengal Congress statement on X.

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