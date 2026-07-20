PM Modi Opens Monsoon Session Of Parliament

Modi cites recent space milestones including Skyroot startup success with 28-year average team age
Notes dedication of oil refinery, semiconductor plant and green hydrogen train
Stresses economic growth at 7.7% despite global challenges and urges fact-based parliamentary discussion
Prime Minister Narendra Modi, while addressing the Monsoon Session of Parliament, welcomed all members and stated that the benefits of the monsoon are visible as the session begins. He said that when both the monsoon and the Monsoon Session are proactive, they become productive and contribute to the welfare of the country and all living beings. He expressed the prayer that the monsoon remains proactive and the session remains productive.
Modi noted that in the last one month the country has achieved many milestones at national, international and space levels, filling Indians with pride. He recalled that last year, just before the Monsoon Session, an Indian citizen reached the International Space Station. He highlighted that a few days ago a young Indian startup, Skyroot, achieved a major success. Modi said very few countries have witnessed such private enterprise in space and that India’s youth have taken a new flight in space. He mentioned that the average age of the Skyroot team is 28 years and congratulated the young team for planting India’s flag in space. He added that such achievements fill the country with self-confidence and enhance India’s global profile.
The Prime Minister said this is a strong message that the capability and aspirations of India’s youth are as limitless as space. He stated that the country has boarded the Reform Express and its youth are now able to take big risks and succeed. Modi referred to the dedication of a large oil refinery in Rajasthan, the country’s third semiconductor plant, and a green hydrogen-powered train. He pointed out that very few countries have this facility and that India’s hydrogen train is the one with the most powerful engine and the longest. He described these as the result of the work of Indian scientists, engineers, innovators, entrepreneurs and workers.
Modi acknowledged that the world is concerned about ongoing conflicts, particularly the war in West Asia, which created challenges for energy-dependent countries like India. He listed difficulties related to petrol, diesel, LPG, fertilizers and chemicals. Despite these challenges, he said India has continued to grow at 7.7 percent and remained the fastest-growing major economy in the world. He described this as an indicator of India’s strength and its desire to reach new heights with enthusiasm.
The Prime Minister said that as the country has gained speed, the spirit of Parliament can add new energy to it. He noted that the House has many experienced MPs from all parties whose knowledge and experience are needed. He called for Parliament to function with meaningful discussions and collective resolve to take the country forward. Modi stated that this is the demand of the times and of the aspiration-filled youth of the country. He said voices filled with national loyalty should get a proper platform to raise their concerns and give direction to the nation.
He expressed confidence that where there are facts and logic, there is no room for disturbance, and strong arguments can be presented calmly. Modi hoped that discussions in the House would be enriched with logic and facts, every voice gets an opportunity, and every idea gets respect. He invited all MPs to participate actively in the session. He also endorsed the Speaker’s message of welcome to the MPs conveyed through social media.