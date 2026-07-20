PM Modi Opens Monsoon Session Of Parliament

The Prime Minister said this is a strong message that the capability and aspirations of India’s youth are as limitless as space. He stated that the country has boarded the Reform Express and its youth are now able to take big risks and succeed. Modi referred to the dedication of a large oil refinery in Rajasthan, the country’s third semiconductor plant, and a green hydrogen-powered train. He pointed out that very few countries have this facility and that India’s hydrogen train is the one with the most powerful engine and the longest. He described these as the result of the work of Indian scientists, engineers, innovators, entrepreneurs and workers.