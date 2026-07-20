Shubman Gill Breaks Silence On Rohit Sharma's ODI Retirement Speculation

Shubman Gill denied reports that Rohit Sharma has informed the team about any plans to retire from ODI cricket
Gill praised Rohit's 138-run masterclass, calling his innings perfectly paced and crucial in India's chase of 388
India fell 27 runs short at Lord's, as England sealed the three-match ODI series 2-1 despite Rohit's record-breaking century
Speculation surrounding Rohit Sharma's ODI future gathered pace ahead of India's third and final ODI against England at Lord's, but captain Shubman Gill has dismissed suggestions that the veteran opener has informed the dressing room of any retirement plans.
Gill's comments came after India's 27-run defeat in the series decider, where Rohit produced a magnificent 138 off 110 balls, becoming the first Indian batter to score an ODI century at Lord's. Despite his heroic knock, India fell short in their chase of England's imposing 387/3, finishing on 360/7 as England clinched the series 2-1.
Shubman Gill Clears the Air on Rohit Sharma's ODI Future
Addressing the media after the match, Gill insisted that the retirement speculation has only been circulating in the media and not within the Indian camp.
"I mean, we have not had a chance (to speak to him). He's (Rohit) not told us anything. He's not told us anything. I think it's all out in the media. But there has not been any discussion like that,"
Gill's remarks echoed the team's stance that there has been no internal conversation about Rohit's future, despite widespread reports suggesting the Lord's ODI could have been the 39-year-old's final appearance in the format.
Rohit's century, however, sent a strong reminder that he still has plenty to offer in 50-over cricket. The opener's innings included 17 fours and five sixes, marking his 34th ODI hundred and the highest individual ODI score by an Indian in England.
Gill Lauds Rohit's Brilliantly Paced Century
While retirement questions dominated the headlines, Gill chose to focus on Rohit's batting masterclass and the conversations they shared during their 147-run opening partnership.
"I think the way Rohit Bhai paced the innings, it was great. Most of the time I was on the non-striker end watching. The conversation was mostly that if we keep the wickets in hand, then only there will be a chance to chase such a big score.
"In Powerplay, we were talking that whether to go to hit or not, but we have seen that hitting with a new ball is not that easy. I think the way he paced his innings, and then the way he accelerated after reaching 70, it was great to see," he added.
The duo laid the perfect platform for India's pursuit of 388, adding 147 for the opening wicket before Rohit's dismissal shifted the momentum. Although India eventually fell short by 27 runs, Gill's admiration for Rohit's innings highlighted the veteran's experience and ability to construct a chase under pressure.
With Rohit himself brushing aside retirement rumours after the match, the focus now shifts to India's upcoming ODI assignments as preparations begin for the 2027 World Cup cycle.