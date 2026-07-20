FIFA World Cup 2026 Awards: Mbappe Sets Golden Boot History, Rodri Named Best Player - Check Details

Shubham Banthia
Shubham Banthia
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Kylian Mbappe becomes the first player to win two FIFA World Cup golden boots in the history of the tournament, Spain dominates in individual honours along with winning the World Cup

spain vs argentina fifa world cup 2026 final AP photo
Spain's Rodri (16) kisses the winners' trophy as he celebrates with teammates after their win in the World Cup final soccer match against Argentina in East Rutherford, N.J., near New York, Sunday, July 19, 2026. (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II)
Summary of this article

  • Kylian Mbappe admitted that he would have gladly traded his golden boot for a spot in the final.

  • Spain showcased dominance in every aspect of the game.

  • Lionel Messi won the silver boot and silver ball after his remarkable FIFA World Cup 2026 campaign.

France forward Kylian Mbappe etched his name again in the history of FIFA World Cup becoming the only player to have won two golden boots.

The Madrid star finished his 2026 World Cup campaign with 10 goals and 4 assists in eight matches, edging Lionel Messi in one of the most competitive Golden Boot races in recent history.

Having also won the golden boot in Qatar 2022 scoring eight goals, he also becomes the only player to top the scoring charts in consecutive seasons.

We also witnessed him surpassing Messi and becoming the all time leading scorer with 22 goals.

Also read: Who Said What After Paredes-Gavi Clash Dominates Reactions?

Despite the individual milestone, Mbappe admitted he would have gladly traded the award for a place in the final.

"I would have preferred not to be the top scorer and to have played in the final."

Rodri Wins Golden Ball, Spain Dominate Individual Honours

Fresh off, leading Spain to their second FIFA World Cup title, Rodri was crowned as the best player of the tournament and received the prestigious golden ball award.

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Argentina's Lionel Messi (10) controls the ball during the World Cup semifinal soccer match between England and Argentina - AP/Jeff Roberson
Argentina's Lionel Messi on the floor during the World Cup semifinal soccer match - AP
Argentina's Lionel Messi celebrates scoring his side's opening goal against Cape Verde during the World Cup round of 32 soccer match in Miami Gardens - Rebecca Blackwell/AP Photo
In Lionel Messi, left, and Kylian Mbappe, in a match for PSG at the UEFA Champions League - AP

Manchester City's discipline in the defense and his overall passing and leadership skills makes him the perfect contender for this award and it also adds to his glorious cabinet which already includes a Ballon d'Or, UEFA Euro 2024 and FIFA World Cup 2026.

Lionel Messi finished second winning the silver ball followed by Kylian Mbappe who won the bronze ball.

Spain's Sheer Dominance

Spain completed a remarkable clean sweep of the major FIFA World Cup 2026 individual awards.

Goalkeeper Unai Simon claimed the Golden Glove after conceding just one goal in eight matches while keeping seven clean sheets during Spain's triumphant campaign.

Nineteen-year-old Pau Cubarsi was named Best Young Player after producing a series of mature performances at the heart of Spain's defence.

The Barcelona defender played every minute of Spain's knockout run and helped limit Argentina to just two shots in the final.

Also read: Did Lamine Yamal Just Complete Football At 19? 

FIFA World Cup 2026: Full List Of Winners

AwardWinner
Golden Ball (Best Player)Rodri (Spain)
Silver BallLionel Messi (Argentina)
Bronze BallKylian Mbappé (France)
Golden BootKylian Mbappé (France) – 10 goals, 4 assists
Silver BootLionel Messi (Argentina) – 8 goals, 4 assists
Bronze BootJude Bellingham (England) – 7 goals, 1 assist
Golden Glove (Best Goalkeeper)Unai Simón (Spain)
FIFA Young Player AwardPau Cubarsí (Spain)
FIFA Fair Play TrophyNetherlands

As Spain celebrated global glory, the individual honours reflected both collective dominance and individual brilliance, with Rodri leading La Roja's historic sweep while Mbappe secured a place in football history.

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