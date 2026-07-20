FIFA World Cup 2026 Awards: Mbappe Sets Golden Boot History, Rodri Named Best Player - Check Details

Shubham Banthia Published at: 20 July 2026 5:47 pm

Kylian Mbappe becomes the first player to win two FIFA World Cup golden boots in the history of the tournament, Spain dominates in individual honours along with winning the World Cup

Shubham Banthia Published at: 20 July 2026 5:47 pm

Spain's Rodri (16) kisses the winners' trophy as he celebrates with teammates after their win in the World Cup final soccer match against Argentina in East Rutherford, N.J., near New York, Sunday, July 19, 2026. (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II)

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