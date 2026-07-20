FIFA World Cup 2026 Awards: Mbappe Sets Golden Boot History, Rodri Named Best Player - Check Details

Kylian Mbappe admitted that he would have gladly traded his golden boot for a spot in the final.
Spain showcased dominance in every aspect of the game.
Lionel Messi won the silver boot and silver ball after his remarkable FIFA World Cup 2026 campaign.
France forward Kylian Mbappe etched his name again in the history of FIFA World Cup becoming the only player to have won two golden boots.
The Madrid star finished his 2026 World Cup campaign with 10 goals and 4 assists in eight matches, edging Lionel Messi in one of the most competitive Golden Boot races in recent history.
Having also won the golden boot in Qatar 2022 scoring eight goals, he also becomes the only player to top the scoring charts in consecutive seasons.
We also witnessed him surpassing Messi and becoming the all time leading scorer with 22 goals.
Despite the individual milestone, Mbappe admitted he would have gladly traded the award for a place in the final.
"I would have preferred not to be the top scorer and to have played in the final."
Rodri Wins Golden Ball, Spain Dominate Individual Honours
Fresh off, leading Spain to their second FIFA World Cup title, Rodri was crowned as the best player of the tournament and received the prestigious golden ball award.
Manchester City's discipline in the defense and his overall passing and leadership skills makes him the perfect contender for this award and it also adds to his glorious cabinet which already includes a Ballon d'Or, UEFA Euro 2024 and FIFA World Cup 2026.
Lionel Messi finished second winning the silver ball followed by Kylian Mbappe who won the bronze ball.
Spain's Sheer Dominance
Goalkeeper Unai Simon claimed the Golden Glove after conceding just one goal in eight matches while keeping seven clean sheets during Spain's triumphant campaign.
Nineteen-year-old Pau Cubarsi was named Best Young Player after producing a series of mature performances at the heart of Spain's defence.
The Barcelona defender played every minute of Spain's knockout run and helped limit Argentina to just two shots in the final.
FIFA World Cup 2026: Full List Of Winners
|Award
|Winner
|Golden Ball (Best Player)
|Rodri (Spain)
|Silver Ball
|Lionel Messi (Argentina)
|Bronze Ball
|Kylian Mbappé (France)
|Golden Boot
|Kylian Mbappé (France) – 10 goals, 4 assists
|Silver Boot
|Lionel Messi (Argentina) – 8 goals, 4 assists
|Bronze Boot
|Jude Bellingham (England) – 7 goals, 1 assist
|Golden Glove (Best Goalkeeper)
|Unai Simón (Spain)
|FIFA Young Player Award
|Pau Cubarsí (Spain)
|FIFA Fair Play Trophy
|Netherlands
As Spain celebrated global glory, the individual honours reflected both collective dominance and individual brilliance, with Rodri leading La Roja's historic sweep while Mbappe secured a place in football history.