Mercedes driver Andrea Kimi Antonelli of Italy, center, stands on the podium with Ferrari driver Charles Leclerc of Monaco, left, and third place Red Bull driver Max Verstappen of the Netherlands, after winning the Formula One Grand Prix at the Spa-Francorchamps racetrack in Spa, Belgium. | Photo: AP/Geert Vanden Wijngaert

1/13 Mercedes driver Andrea Kimi Antonelli of Italy, center, celebrates on the podium with Ferrari driver Charles Leclerc of Monaco, left, and third place Red Bull driver Max Verstappen of the Netherlands, after winning the Formula One Grand Prix at the Spa-Francorchamps racetrack in Spa, Belgium. | Photo: AP/Geert Vanden Wijngaert





2/13 Mercedes driver Andrea Kimi Antonelli of Italy, left, speaks with Ferrari driver Charles Leclerc of Monaco, center, and third place Red Bull driver Max Verstappen of the Netherlands, right, after winning the Formula One Grand Prix at the Spa-Francorchamps racetrack in Spa, Belgium. | Photo: AP/Omar Havana





3/13 Second place, Ferrari driver Charles Leclerc of Monaco, center, congratulates third place Red Bull driver Max Verstappen of the Netherlands, right, at the finish of the Formula One Grand Prix at the Spa-Francorchamps racetrack in Spa, Belgium. | Photo: AP/Omar Havana





4/13 Mercedes driver Andrea Kimi Antonelli of Italy, left, celebrates after winning the Formula One Grand Prix at the Spa-Francorchamps racetrack in Spa, Belgium. | Photo: AP/Omar Havana





5/13 Mercedes driver Andrea Kimi Antonelli of Italy, center, celebrates after winning the Formula One Grand Prix at the Spa-Francorchamps racetrack in Spa, Belgium. | Photo: AP/Geert Vanden Wijngaert





6/13 Mercedes driver Andrea Kimi Antonelli of Italy, center, is congratulated by his team after winning the Formula One Grand Prix at the Spa-Francorchamps racetrack in Spa, Belgium. | Photo: AP/Geert Vanden Wijngaert





7/13 The checkered flag is waved as Mercedes driver Andrea Kimi Antonelli of Italy crosses the finish line to win the Formula One Grand Prix at the Spa-Francorchamps racetrack in Spa, Belgium. | Photo: AP/Geert Vanden Wijngaert





8/13 Mercedes driver Andrea Kimi Antonelli of Italy, left, followed by Ferrari driver Charles Leclerc of Monaco steer their cars during the Formula One Grand Prix at the Spa-Francorchamps racetrack in Spa, Belgium. | Photo: AP/Omar Havana





9/13 Mercedes driver Andrea Kimi Antonelli of Italy steers his car during the Formula One Grand Prix at the Spa-Francorchamps racetrack in Spa, Belgium. | Photo: AP/Geert Vanden Wijngaert





10/13 McLaren driver Lando Norris of Britain steers his car during the Formula One Grand Prix at the Spa-Francorchamps racetrack in Spa, Belgium. | Photo: AP/Geert Vanden Wijngaert





11/13 Red Bull driver Max Verstappen of the Netherlands steers his car during the Formula One Grand Prix at the Spa-Francorchamps racetrack in Spa, Belgium. | Photo: AP/Geert Vanden Wijngaert





12/13 Ferrari driver Charles Leclerc of Monaco steers his car during the Formula One Grand Prix at the Spa-Francorchamps racetrack in Spa, Belgium. | Photo: AP/Geert Vanden Wijngaert





13/13 Red Bull driver Max Verstappen of the Netherlands steers his car during the Formula One Grand Prix at the Spa-Francorchamps racetrack in Spa, Belgium. | Photo: AP/Omar Havana





