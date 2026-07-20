Belgian GP 2026 F1 Main Race: Antonelli Wins At Spa-Francorchamps To Boost C'ship Hopes
Kimi Antonelli always believed he had the momentum in the Formula 1 title race even when results didn’t go his way. He made it count with a dominant win Sunday as his teammate and title rival George Russell failed to finish. Antonelli saw off a challenge from Charles Leclerc to get back to winning ways at the Belgian Grand Prix after reliability issues had allowed Russell to whittle down his lead in recent weeks. Russell was left fuming in a gravel trap at his Mercedes car’s shortcomings. Antonelli started on pole but lost the lead to Leclerc when a virtual safety car slowdown allowed the Ferrari driver to save time during his pit stop. Antonelli sped back past Leclerc with 10 laps remaining and cruised from there to his sixth win of the season — and his F1 career — and first since last month’s Monaco Grand Prix. It gives him a 45-point overall lead after recent reliability problems and keeps the 19-year-old firmly on target to become F1’s youngest-ever champion.
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