Belgian GP 2026 F1 Main Race: Antonelli Wins At Spa-Francorchamps To Boost C'ship Hopes

Kimi Antonelli always believed he had the momentum in the Formula 1 title race even when results didn’t go his way. He made it count with a dominant win Sunday as his teammate and title rival George Russell failed to finish. Antonelli saw off a challenge from Charles Leclerc to get back to winning ways at the Belgian Grand Prix after reliability issues had allowed Russell to whittle down his lead in recent weeks. Russell was left fuming in a gravel trap at his Mercedes car’s shortcomings. Antonelli started on pole but lost the lead to Leclerc when a virtual safety car slowdown allowed the Ferrari driver to save time during his pit stop. Antonelli sped back past Leclerc with 10 laps remaining and cruised from there to his sixth win of the season — and his F1 career — and first since last month’s Monaco Grand Prix. It gives him a 45-point overall lead after recent reliability problems and keeps the 19-year-old firmly on target to become F1’s youngest-ever champion.

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Belgian GP 2026 F1
Mercedes driver Andrea Kimi Antonelli of Italy, center, stands on the podium with Ferrari driver Charles Leclerc of Monaco, left, and third place Red Bull driver Max Verstappen of the Netherlands, after winning the Formula One Grand Prix at the Spa-Francorchamps racetrack in Spa, Belgium. | Photo: AP/Geert Vanden Wijngaert
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Belgian Formula One Grand Prix 2026
Mercedes driver Andrea Kimi Antonelli of Italy, center, celebrates on the podium with Ferrari driver Charles Leclerc of Monaco, left, and third place Red Bull driver Max Verstappen of the Netherlands, after winning the Formula One Grand Prix at the Spa-Francorchamps racetrack in Spa, Belgium. | Photo: AP/Geert Vanden Wijngaert
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Belgian Formula One Grand Prix 2026
Mercedes driver Andrea Kimi Antonelli of Italy, left, speaks with Ferrari driver Charles Leclerc of Monaco, center, and third place Red Bull driver Max Verstappen of the Netherlands, right, after winning the Formula One Grand Prix at the Spa-Francorchamps racetrack in Spa, Belgium. | Photo: AP/Omar Havana
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Belgian Formula One Grand Prix
Second place, Ferrari driver Charles Leclerc of Monaco, center, congratulates third place Red Bull driver Max Verstappen of the Netherlands, right, at the finish of the Formula One Grand Prix at the Spa-Francorchamps racetrack in Spa, Belgium. | Photo: AP/Omar Havana
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Belgian Formula One Grand Prix 2026
Mercedes driver Andrea Kimi Antonelli of Italy, left, celebrates after winning the Formula One Grand Prix at the Spa-Francorchamps racetrack in Spa, Belgium. | Photo: AP/Omar Havana
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Formula One Grand Prix Kimi Antonelli
Mercedes driver Andrea Kimi Antonelli of Italy, center, celebrates after winning the Formula One Grand Prix at the Spa-Francorchamps racetrack in Spa, Belgium. | Photo: AP/Geert Vanden Wijngaert
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Mercedes driver Andrea Kimi Antonelli Belgian Formula One Grand Prix
Mercedes driver Andrea Kimi Antonelli of Italy, center, is congratulated by his team after winning the Formula One Grand Prix at the Spa-Francorchamps racetrack in Spa, Belgium. | Photo: AP/Geert Vanden Wijngaert
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Belgian Formula One Grand Prix Kimi Antonelli
The checkered flag is waved as Mercedes driver Andrea Kimi Antonelli of Italy crosses the finish line to win the Formula One Grand Prix at the Spa-Francorchamps racetrack in Spa, Belgium. | Photo: AP/Geert Vanden Wijngaert
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Belgian Formula One Grand Prix 2026
Mercedes driver Andrea Kimi Antonelli of Italy, left, followed by Ferrari driver Charles Leclerc of Monaco steer their cars during the Formula One Grand Prix at the Spa-Francorchamps racetrack in Spa, Belgium. | Photo: AP/Omar Havana
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Belgian Formula One Grand Prix 2026
Mercedes driver Andrea Kimi Antonelli of Italy steers his car during the Formula One Grand Prix at the Spa-Francorchamps racetrack in Spa, Belgium. | Photo: AP/Geert Vanden Wijngaert
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Belgian Formula One Grand Prix 2026 Lando Norris
McLaren driver Lando Norris of Britain steers his car during the Formula One Grand Prix at the Spa-Francorchamps racetrack in Spa, Belgium. | Photo: AP/Geert Vanden Wijngaert
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Belgian Formula One Grand Prix 2026 Max Verstappen
Red Bull driver Max Verstappen of the Netherlands steers his car during the Formula One Grand Prix at the Spa-Francorchamps racetrack in Spa, Belgium. | Photo: AP/Geert Vanden Wijngaert
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Belgian Formula One Grand Prix 2026 Charles Leclerc
Ferrari driver Charles Leclerc of Monaco steers his car during the Formula One Grand Prix at the Spa-Francorchamps racetrack in Spa, Belgium. | Photo: AP/Geert Vanden Wijngaert
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Belgian Formula One Grand Prix 2026 Max Verstappen
Red Bull driver Max Verstappen of the Netherlands steers his car during the Formula One Grand Prix at the Spa-Francorchamps racetrack in Spa, Belgium. | Photo: AP/Omar Havana
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