India Vs England Toss Update, 3rd ODI: ENG Win Toss, Elect To Bat First At Lord's

ENG have won the toss and elected to bat first
Jasprit Bumrah misses out due to injury to his left knee
Josh Tongue comes in for England in place of Mohammad Saqib
England have won the toss and elected to set a target for India in the decider at the iconic Lord's Cricket Ground on Sunday, July 19. The Three Lions won the second One Day International at Cardiff on the back of a resilient 99 not out by veteran Joe Root to level the three-match series at 1-1 and set up a series showdown date today.
India suffered a huge blow before the series decider as their spearhead paceman Jasprit Bumrah has been ruled out of the match due to an injury to his left knee, while fielding in the last match.
It's a huge dent to India's prospects in the match as their bowling, which looked insipid during the T20Is, suddenly looked lively in the ODIs, mainly because of Bumrah's return, but the Baroda pacer's absence from the final, most important match of the series could have a deciding impact on the outcome of the game.
India have opted for an all-pace attack in the final ODI, with Gurnoor Brar and Prasidh Krishna expected to exploit the extra bounce on offer at Lord's, while Prince Yadav and Arshdeep Singh will look to make the most of any seam movement and swing available from the surface and the overhead conditions.
On the other hand, England have gone in more or less the same XI as the last ODI with only one change - Josh Tongue comes back in for Mohammad Saqib.
India Vs England, 3rd ODI: Toss Update
England have won the toss and have opted to bat in the 3rd ODI at Lord's.
India Vs England, 3rd ODI: Playing XIs
England: Ben Duckett, Jacob Bethell, Joe Root, Harry Brook(c), Jos Buttler(w), Sam Curran, Will Jacks, Gus Atkinson, Jofra Archer, Adil Rashid, Josh Tongue
India: Rohit Sharma, Shubman Gill(c), Virat Kohli, Ishan Kishan, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul(w), Axar Patel, Gurnoor Brar, Prince Yadav, Arshdeep Singh, Prasidh Krishna