India Vs England Toss Update, 3rd ODI: ENG Win Toss, Elect To Bat First At Lord's

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Outlook Sports Desk
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India Vs England Toss Update, 3rd ODI: The Three Lions have won the coin toss and have chosen to bat first at the Lord's Cricket Ground on Sunday, July 19

India Vs England Toss Update, 3rd ODI
England have won the coin toss and have chosen to bat first at the Lord's Cricket Ground on Sunday, July 19. Photo: X/BCCI
Summary of this article

  • ENG have won the toss and elected to bat first

  • Jasprit Bumrah misses out due to injury to his left knee

  • Josh Tongue comes in for England in place of Mohammad Saqib

England have won the toss and elected to set a target for India in the decider at the iconic Lord's Cricket Ground on Sunday, July 19. The Three Lions won the second One Day International at Cardiff on the back of a resilient 99 not out by veteran Joe Root to level the three-match series at 1-1 and set up a series showdown date today.

India suffered a huge blow before the series decider as their spearhead paceman Jasprit Bumrah has been ruled out of the match due to an injury to his left knee, while fielding in the last match.

It's a huge dent to India's prospects in the match as their bowling, which looked insipid during the T20Is, suddenly looked lively in the ODIs, mainly because of Bumrah's return, but the Baroda pacer's absence from the final, most important match of the series could have a deciding impact on the outcome of the game.

Check out the live score of IND vs ENG, 3rd ODI here.

India have opted for an all-pace attack in the final ODI, with Gurnoor Brar and Prasidh Krishna expected to exploit the extra bounce on offer at Lord's, while Prince Yadav and Arshdeep Singh will look to make the most of any seam movement and swing available from the surface and the overhead conditions.

Related Content
Mahedi Hasan, left, of Bangladesh in action during their T20I cricket match against Zimbabwe in Bulawayo. The hosts have opted to bat first in the series-deciding 3rd T20I on Sunday, July 17, 2026. - AP Photo/Mkhululi Thobela
Lord's cricket ground in London. - X/@Homeofcricket
India's Rohit Sharma bats during the second ODI between England and India at Sophia Gardens, Cardiff, Wales, Thursday July 16, 2026 - (Steven Paston/PA via AP)
India beat England by 270 runs in the first-ever Women's Test at Lord's after setting a 457-run target. - X/@BCCI

On the other hand, England have gone in more or less the same XI as the last ODI with only one change - Josh Tongue comes back in for Mohammad Saqib.

India Vs England, 3rd ODI: Toss Update

England have won the toss and have opted to bat in the 3rd ODI at Lord's.

India Vs England, 3rd ODI: Playing XIs

England: Ben Duckett, Jacob Bethell, Joe Root, Harry Brook(c), Jos Buttler(w), Sam Curran, Will Jacks, Gus Atkinson, Jofra Archer, Adil Rashid, Josh Tongue

India: Rohit Sharma, Shubman Gill(c), Virat Kohli, Ishan Kishan, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul(w), Axar Patel, Gurnoor Brar, Prince Yadav, Arshdeep Singh, Prasidh Krishna

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