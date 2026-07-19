India Vs England LIVE Streaming, 3rd ODI: When, Where To Watch Series-Decider Match On TV & Online

India take on England in the third and final ODI at Lord's on Sunday
The series is level at 1-1
Washington Sundar is ruled out for the visitors
All attention will be focused on Rohit Sharma as India face England in the series-deciding match on Sunday at Lord’s, amid ongoing speculation regarding the veteran opener’s future.
Although the BCCI has refuted claims of an impending retirement, Rohit has been experiencing difficulties with his form, having scored only modestly in the initial two matches and not showcasing his characteristic fluency.
Renowned for his graceful strokeplay, particularly his front-foot pulls and proficiency against spin, Rohit has appeared to be out of sync, prompting concerns regarding his longevity as the ODI World Cup 2027 approaches. Nevertheless, the conditions at Lord's may provide him with an ideal opportunity to regain his form and make a significant impact.
The visitors will also want their skipper Shubman Gill to chip in, as well as Virat Kohli, who remains a formidable force in the ODI format, even though he did not reach a century in the last match. The middle order, featuring Shreyas Iyer and Ishan Kishan, must improve their response to England's short-ball strategies.
In terms of bowling, India might contemplate to include Kuldeep Yadav, despite Axar Patel's notable impact in the all-rounder position. On the other hand, England will rely significantly on Joe Root, as their other batsmen must elevate their performance in the decisive match.
India vs England 3rd ODI: Squads
India: Shubman Gill (Captain), Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer (Vice-Captain), KL Rahul (WK), Ishan Kishan (WK), Axar Patel, Shivam Dube, Kuldeep Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah, Prasidh Krishna, Arshdeep Singh, Gurnoor Brar, Prince Yadav.
England: Harry Brook (c), Ben Duckett, Joe Root, Jacob Bethell, James Coles, Will Jacks, Rehan Ahmed, Gus Atkinson, Sam Curran, Liam Dawson, Tom Banton, Jos Buttler, Jofra Archer, Saqib Mahmood, Adil Rashid, Josh Tongue.
India vs England 3rd ODI: LIVE Streaming Info
When and where will the 3rd India vs England ODI match be played?
The 3rd India vs England ODI will be played at the Lord's cricket ground on July 19, Sunday at 3:30pm IST. The toss will take place at 3pm IST.
Which TV channels will broadcast the 3rd India vs England ODI?
The 3rd ODI between India and England will be televised on the Sony Sports network in India.
Where to catch the live streaming of the 3rd India vs England ODI?
The 3rd India vs England ODI will be streamed live on the JioHotstar app and website in India.