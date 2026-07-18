How Delhi Police Planned The '30-Second' Operation To Remove Sonam Wangchuk From Jantar Mantar

Wangchuk has been on a hunger strike since June 28 as part of a protest organised by the Cockroach Janta Party, which is demanding broader reforms to the examination system and the resignation of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan over repeated examination paper leaks. The removal came a day after the Union Ministry of Home Affairs replaced Delhi Police Commissioner Satish Golchha with Anurag Kumar. Indian Express had earlier reported that Golchha's early exit was allegedly linked to the handling of the Cockroach Janta Party protest. Wangchuk's removal has since drawn support from several Opposition parties, which have demanded that the Centre engage with him and remove Pradhan.