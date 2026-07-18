Sunetra Pawar, Son Parth Oppose NCP Merger Amid BJP Push

BJP backs NCP reunion to strengthen NDA numbers for key constitutional amendments.
Sunetra Pawar and Parth oppose merger over control of the party.
Both NCP factions deny merger talks despite growing political speculation and meetings.
Talk of a reunion between the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) and the Nationalist Congress Party (Sharadchandra Pawar) gathered pace on Friday, with the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) backing the move to strengthen the National Democratic Alliance (NDA), according to a Hindustan Times report.
At present, the NDA includes the NCP, while the NCP (SP) is part of the rival INDIA bloc. Sunetra Pawar, who heads the NCP, and her elder son, Rajya Sabha member Parth Pawar, stand against any amalgamation.
"Both the NCP president and her son are firmly opposed to the merger, as they do not want NCP (SP) president Sharad Pawar and his daughter, Supriya Sule, to regain control of the party," a close aide of Sunetra Pawar said, according to the Hindustan Times.
Push For Key Bills
BJP leaders are driving the unification talks to secure the two-thirds majority required in the Lok Sabha to pass key constitutional amendments. Out of 540 Lok Sabha members, the ruling coalition needs 360 votes to push through measures such as the delimitation and women's reservation constitutional amendment bills.
In April, the government secured 298 votes against the Opposition's 230. The NDA's tally has since risen to 319. Bringing the NCP (SP) into the alliance would take the figure to 327. While still 33 votes short of the required mark, the ruling party expects some Opposition members to abstain rather than vote against the legislation.
To encourage the factions to unite before the Monsoon Session begins on Monday, the BJP proposed giving each side a berth in the Union Cabinet. The government plans to introduce the constitutional amendment bill during the session after it failed to secure adequate support earlier.
NCP (SP) leader Supriya Sule indicated that her faction could support the proposed laws if they mandate an equal 50 per cent expansion of Lok Sabha constituencies across the country. However, she said the party has not yet taken an official position.
Power Struggles And Demands
"The differences are over power sharing and who gets to keep what position," a person privy to the discussions said.
If the factions merge, Parth Pawar wants his mother to retain her posts as deputy chief minister, her current Maharashtra government portfolio and the national presidency of the NCP.
Recent meetings have highlighted the changing political dynamics. Parth Pawar met Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Thursday evening. On Tuesday night, NCP (SP) leader Jayant Patil was at Fadnavis's residence along with senior NCP leaders Praful Patel and Sunil Tatkare. Patil and Jitendra Awhad also met Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde in Mumbai on Thursday night.
During his meeting with Fadnavis, Parth Pawar asked what had been discussed with the two NCP (SP) leaders. Fadnavis declined to reveal the details, saying he would discuss the matter with Sunetra Pawar instead.
Rifts Deepen After Ajit Pawar's Death
Internal divisions within the NCP surfaced and deepened after former deputy chief minister Ajit Pawar died in an aviation accident in Baramati on January 28. A senior NCP leader said a section of the party has been trying to sideline the current leadership.
Parth Pawar's attempt to take control of the party by forming a team of close aides while sidelining veterans who worked with Ajit Pawar has led to unease among MLAs.
"Many of them have raised doubts about the Sunetra-Parth combine's ability to lead the party effectively, especially when Mahayuti allies BJP and Shiv Sena are led by seasoned politicians such as Fadnavis and Shinde," a senior NCP leader said on condition of anonymity.
The leader added that efforts are underway to gather the support of MLAs for the merger.
"Several MLAs have spoken in favour of the merger if Sharad Pawar joins the NDA," the leader said. While ruling out the possibility of an immediate internal revolt, the leader suggested the chief minister could play a key role in the negotiations.
Amid the developments, NCP vice-president Udaykumar Aher wrote a three-page letter to Sunetra Pawar, accusing some leaders within the party of trying to damage Parth Pawar's political future and urging that he be given a berth in the Union Cabinet.
"An unfair perception has been created that Parth Pawar lacks political maturity. Some within our own ranks are attempting to spread the impression that Parth cannot do justice to either the party or the people. This is an open secret. At just 38 years of age, attempts are being made to end his political career before it has truly begun, especially after the demise of Ajit Dada (Pawar)," Aher wrote.
He added, "Giving him a place in the Union Cabinet would allow him to prove his abilities and provide a fitting response to those spreading such misconceptions."
Officially, both camps have denied any talks on a merger.
"When my brother (Ajit Pawar) was alive, a merger was on the table. But after his death, the other side vehemently opposed it. The issue ended there for us," Sule told reporters on Friday.
NCP Maharashtra president Sunil Tatkare struck a more cautious note in New Delhi.
"As of today, there are no talks. But tomorrow, when voting on the delimitation bill takes place, we do not know what could happen. Politics changes very fast. We have already seen significant political developments after the assembly elections in West Bengal and Tamil Nadu," Tatkare said.
He added, "Political equations can shift quickly."