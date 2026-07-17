NDA Renames Parliamentary Party Meeting As 'Mangal Milan' Ahead Of Monsoon Session

NDA's parliamentary party meeting on July 21 has been renamed 'Mangal Milan' and will be held at 9:30 am in Parliament House.
The government plans to prioritise the Income Tax Amendment, national honours legislation and other key bills during the Monsoon Session beginning July 20.
Both the NDA and the Opposition have held strategy meetings ahead of the session, while the newly formed party of rebel TMC MPs is expected to receive official recognition and an invitation to the all-party meeting.
The National Democratic Alliance has renamed its scheduled parliamentary party meeting to 'Mangal Milan'. The meeting will take place at 9:30 am in Parliament House on July 21.
Traditionally, parliamentary party meetings occur on Tuesdays while Parliament is in session. The change was reported by India Today, citing government sources.
The upcoming Monsoon Session of Parliament is scheduled to commence on July 20 and conclude on August 13, 2026.
Govt's Legislative Strategy
The government plans to prioritize key ordinances at the start of the Monsoon Session. These include the Income Tax Amendment and laws penalizing the disrespect of national honours.
Parliament will also take up bills related to the number of Supreme Court judges, alongside several other pending legislative items.
Government sources stated that strategists are fully confident the ruling alliance has the required numbers in the House whenever the need arises. This includes the passage of bills requiring a two-thirds majority.
Alliances Coordinate Strategies
Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Friday joined a high-level meeting of the NDA Group of Ministers and floor leaders. The meeting, held at the residence of Defence Minister Rajnath Singh in the national capital, finalised the alliance's strategy for the upcoming session.
Opposition leaders in the Lok Sabha and the Rajya Sabha will meet on July 20, the opening day of the session. They plan to chalk out a joint strategy, deliberate on the Centre's legislative agenda and finalise the issues they plan to raise.
Separately, sources said the party formed by the rebel Trinamool Congress MPs who joined the NCPCI will receive official recognition. The party will then receive an invitation to the all-party meeting.