Waerenskjold Powers To Victory During Stage 11 As Pogacar Protects Tour de France Lead

Norwegian rider Soeren Waerenskjold attacked late and powered to victory in the fastest ever stage of the Tour de France on Wednesday while Tadej Pogačar protected his overall lead on the 11th day of racing. Waerenskjold finished just ahead of Olav Kooij, Jasper Philipsen and a host of other riders in a sprint finish that seemed inevitable on the relatively short and flat 161.3-kilometer (100.2-mile) route from Vichy to Nevers in central France. Pogačar, who stretched his lead to more than 3½ minutes with his third stage win of this Tour on Tuesday, finished among a bunch of riders with his main challenger Jonas Vingegaard to maintain his advantage.

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Tour de France cycling race eleventh stage highlights-Soren Waerenskjold
Norway's Soren Waerenskjold celebrates as he crosses the finish line to win the eleventh stage of the Tour de France cycling race with start in Vichy and finish in Nevers, France, Wednesday, July 15, 2026. | Photo: AP/Mosa'ab Elshamy
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Tour de France cycling race eleventh stage highlights-Mads Pedersen
Denmark's Mads Pedersen, wearing the best sprinter's green jersey, celebrates on the podium after the eleventh stage of the Tour de France cycling race with start in Vichy and finish in Nevers, France, Wednesday, July 15, 2026. | Photo: AP/Mosa'ab Elshamy
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Tour de France cycling race eleventh stage highlights-Soren Waerenskjold
Norway's Soren Waerenskjold celebrates on the podium after winning the eleventh stage of the Tour de France cycling race with start in Vichy and finish in Nevers, France, Wednesday, July 15, 2026. | Photo: AP/Mosa'ab Elshamy
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Tour de France cycling race eleventh stage highlights-Spains Juan Ayuso
Spain's Juan Ayuso, wearing the best young rider's white jersey, celebrates on the podium after the eleventh stage of the Tour de France cycling race with start in Vichy and finish in Nevers, France, Wednesday, July 15, 2026. | Photo: AP/Thibault Camus
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Tour de France cycling race eleventh stage highlights-Tadej Pogacar
Slovenia's Tadej Pogacar, wearing the best climber's dotted jersey, celebrates on the podium after the eleventh stage of the Tour de France cycling race with start in Vichy and finish in Nevers, France, Wednesday, July 15, 2026. | Photo: AP/Thibault Camus
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Tour de France cycling race eleventh stage highlights-Spains Carlos Verona
Spain's Carlos Verona rides during the eleventh stage of the Tour de France cycling race with start in Vichy and finish in Nevers, France, Wednesday, July 15, 2026. | Photo: AP/Mosa'ab Elshamy
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Tour de France cycling race eleventh stage highlights-
The break away rides during the eleventh stage of the Tour de France cycling race with start in Vichy and finish in Nevers, France, Wednesday, July 15, 2026. | Photo: AP/Mosa'ab Elshamy
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Tour de France cycling race eleventh stage highlights-
The pack rides during the eleventh stage of the Tour de France cycling race with start in Vichy and finish in Nevers, France, Wednesday, July 15, 2026. | Photo: AP/Mosa'ab Elshamy
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Tour de France cycling race eleventh stage highlights-
The pack rides during the eleventh stage of the Tour de France cycling race with start in Vichy and finish in Nevers, France, Wednesday, July 15, 2026. | Photo: AP/Mosa'ab Elshamy
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Tour de France cycling race eleventh stage highlights-
The pack rides during the eleventh stage of the Tour de France cycling race with start in Vichy and finish in Nevers, France, Wednesday, July 15, 2026. | Photo: AP/Mosa'ab Elshamy
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Tour de France cycling race eleventh stage highlights-
The pack rides during the eleventh stage of the Tour de France cycling race with start in Vichy and finish in Nevers, France, Wednesday, July 15, 2026. | Photo: AP/Mosa'ab Elshamy
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Tour de France cycling race eleventh stage highlights-Florian Lipowitz
Germany's Florian Lipowitz rides with the pack during the eleventh stage of the Tour de France cycling race with start in Vichy and finish in Nevers, France, Wednesday, July 15, 2026. | Photo: AP/Mosa'ab Elshamy
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Tour de France cycling race eleventh stage highlights-
The pack rides during the eleventh stage of the Tour de France cycling race with start in Vichy and finish in Nevers, France, Wednesday, July 15, 2026. | Photo: AP/Mosa'ab Elshamy
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Tour de France cycling race eleventh stage highlights-
The break away riders speed past a church during the eleventh stage of the Tour de France cycling race with start in Vichy and finish in Nevers, France, Wednesday, July 15, 2026. | Photo: AP/Mosa'ab Elshamy
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