France Vs England LIVE Streaming, FIFA World Cup 2026 Third Place Play-Off: Preview, Prediction - All You Need To Know

France will take on England for the third place play-off match in FIFA World Cup 2026.
The Frenchmen are expected to win this crucial encounter 2-1.
The match will take place on July 19 at the Hard Rock Stadium, Miami, USA from 2:30 A.M. (IST).
France will take on England in the FIFA World Cup 2026 Third Place Play-Off on Saturday, July 18, at the Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida.
Both European giants came within touching distance of the final but suffered heartbreaking semi-final defeats, with France falling to Spain and England losing to defending champions Argentina.
While the match may not carry the prestige of the final, both teams will be eager to end their campaigns on a winning note and secure the bronze medal.
The contest promises another fascinating battle between two of the tournament's strongest squads. France will once again rely on the attacking firepower of Kylian Mbappé, Ousmane Dembélé, Michael Olise and Désiré Doué, while England will look towards Harry Kane, Jude Bellingham, Cole Palmer and Bukayo Saka to inspire them one last time.
With pride, momentum and a podium finish at stake, fans can expect an entertaining encounter as both sides aim to leave the tournament with a positive result.
France vs England, FIFA World Cup 2026: H2H Record
Matches: 32
France: 10
England: 17
Draws: 5
France vs England, FIFA World Cup 2026: What Went Wrong In The Semi-Finals?
France had to take on Spain in the Semi-Finals and they lost 2-0 after goals from Oyarzabal and Pedro Porro.
This was shocking for most of the fans because the French were consistent since the start of the tournament and were actually the potential winners of the FIFA World Cup 2026.
What actually went wrong for the team was relying on just a handful of players and not the whole team. France's attacking line up was their major advantage since the start of the tournament and they were able to provide the necessary results to the team but the same tactic doesn't work in every match.
France's midfield and defense was very weak especially the likes of Rabiot and Digne because of which France had to suffer a loss and miss their straight third final in the World Cup.
For England, their defensive backline was very strong comprised of Guehi, Stones, James and Spence but again their pressing turned out to be very weak.
After they took a 1-0 lead over Argentina, all the players were focusing to defend with no member from the English team involved inside the box.
Lionel Messi for what he is known for, easily found the spaces for two spectacular assists to Enzo Fernandez and Lautaro Martinez and Argentina went straight into the finals.
Questions were also raised on England's manager Thomas Tuchel for his substitutions during the game after half-time.
France vs England, FIFA World Cup 2026: Key Matchups
France and England clash in the FIFA World Cup third-place playoff, presenting several highly anticipated tactical duels. These key matchups define the battle between two European soccer giants:
Kylian Mbappé vs. Marc Guehi:
Mbappé's blistering pace on the left wing is France's ultimate weapon. Guehi is one of the few defenders worldwide with the raw speed to match him. This duel will likely decide who controls the flanks.
Jude Bellingham vs. Aurélien Tchouaméni:
Bellingham is England's creative heartbeat, driving the team forward from midfield. Tchouaméni and the French double pivot will be tasked with disrupting Bellingham's passing lanes and breaking up his forward runs.
Harry Kane vs. Dayot Upamecano:
England's captain relies on clinical finishing and dropping deep to link play. Upamecano will need to use his strength and positioning to stop Kane from turning or serving as a target man.
Ousmane Dembélé vs. The Left-Back:
Dembélé's trickery and pace on the right wing can stretch opposing defenses. Whoever England starts at left-back will need disciplined defensive support from the midfield.
France vs England, FIFA World Cup 2026: Predicted XIs
France XI: Maignan – Kounde, Upamecano, Saliba, Digne – Kone, Rabiot – Dembele, Olise, Barcola – Mbappe.
England XI: Pickford - Guehi, Spence, James, Stones, Rice, E. Anderson, Bellingham, Gordon, Rogers, Kane
France vs England, FIFA World Cup 2026: Match Facts
Location: Miami, Florida, USA
Stadium: Hard Rock Stadium
Date: Sunday, 19 July 2026
Kick-Off: 2:30 am (IST)
Match Referee: Jesús Valenzuela Sáez
France vs England, FIFA World Cup 2026: Match Prediction
France is expected to defeat England 2-1 to secure third place in the World Cup.
Both teams missed the final, but France has a stronger recent record in head-to-head tournament matches.
France vs England, FIFA World Cup 2026: LIVE Streaming
The FIFA World Cup 2026 will be telecasted live on Unite8 Sports network on television. For live streaming, one can catch the action on the Zee5 app and it's official website.