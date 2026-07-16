India Vs England, 2nd ODI: Joe Root's Unbeaten 99 Helps ENG Beat IND By Four Wickets In Cardiff, Levels Series 1-1

Earlier, India was dismissed for a total of 233 runs by the English bowlers. Shreyas Iyer was the standout performer with the bat, scoring 66 runs, while Virat Kohli contributed 65 runs, and Bumrah chipped in with a quick 20 runs towards the end. India's batting collapsed after the 30th over, losing five wickets for just 32 runs during the middle overs. On the English side, Jofra Archer and Gus Atkinson were the key bowlers, each claiming three wickets.