India Vs England, 2nd ODI: Joe Root's Unbeaten 99 Helps ENG Beat IND By Four Wickets In Cardiff, Levels Series 1-1

ENG had won the toss and opted to field first
IND batting disappointed as apart from Kohli none of the other batters put on a decent run
ENG's Root remained stranded on 99
Joe Root's unbeaten 99 played a crucial role in England's four-wicket victory over India, leveling the series at 1-1 during the match held at Sophia Gardens in Cardiff on Sunday. Although the visitors succeeded in taking two early wickets, leaving England at 8/2 while defending a target of 234 runs, Root effectively steadied the innings, guiding England to a successful chase.
Jasprit Bumrah made history by taking a wicket on the very first ball of the England innings, marking the first time an Indian player has achieved this feat against England. Gurnoor Brar was the pick of the bowlers for India with two wickets.
Earlier, India was dismissed for a total of 233 runs by the English bowlers. Shreyas Iyer was the standout performer with the bat, scoring 66 runs, while Virat Kohli contributed 65 runs, and Bumrah chipped in with a quick 20 runs towards the end. India's batting collapsed after the 30th over, losing five wickets for just 32 runs during the middle overs. On the English side, Jofra Archer and Gus Atkinson were the key bowlers, each claiming three wickets.
India Vs England, 2nd ODI: Toss Update
England have won the toss and elected to field first in the 2nd ODI in Cardiff.
India Vs England, 2nd ODI: Playing XIs
India: Rohit Sharma, Shubman Gill(c), Virat Kohli, Ishan Kishan(w), Shreyas Iyer, Washington Sundar, Shivam Dube, Axar Patel, Gurnoor Brar, Jasprit Bumrah, Prasidh Krishna
England: Ben Duckett, Jacob Bethell, Joe Root, Harry Brook(c), Jos Buttler(w), Sam Curran, Will Jacks, Gus Atkinson, Jofra Archer, Adil Rashid, Saqib Mahmood