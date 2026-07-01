ETPL: R Ashwin Signed Up As Captain And Mentor For Dublin Guardians

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Outlook Sports Desk
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Ashwin joins a host of foreign stars such as Faf du Plessis, Heinrich Klaasen, Steve Smith, Tim David, Mitchell Marsh who will be seen in action at the inaugural league

ashwin in dindigul dragons outfit
Ravichandran Ashwin in action at the TNPL 2024. Photo: X/ @ESPNcricinfo
Summary of this article

  • Ashwin joins ETPL side, Dublin Guardians as captain and mentor

  • He is currently playing the Major League Cricket (MLC) for San Francisco Unicorns

  • Dublin Guardians is owned by ex-IND coach and captain Rahul Dravid

Ravichandran Ashwin, a former India cricketer, has been appointed as the captain and mentor of the Dublin Guardians, a franchise in the European T20 League, in preparation for the league's inaugural season, as announced by the team on their social media platforms on Friday.

This will be the second overseas franchise for the veteran off-spinner in a global T20 League following his retirement from international cricket and the IPL. Ashwin had earlier signed up by the San Francisco Unicorns for the ongoing Major League Cricket (MLC) season.

Ashwin has however played just one game for the franchise, against LA Knight Riders which saw him go wicketless, and giving away 24 runs in his two overs.

The 39-year-old had initially signed up by the Big Bash League (BBL) franchise Sydney Thunder for the 2025-26 season but pulled out after sustaining a knee injury.

Ashwin joins a host of foreign stars such as Faf du Plessis, Heinrich Klaasen, Steve Smith, Tim David, Mitchell Marsh who will be seen in action at the inaugural league.

What is ETPL?

The ETPL is a franchise league consisting of six teams, located in Europe, scheduled to take place from August 26 to September 20 in six different European cities: Amsterdam, Belfast, Edinburgh, Dublin, Glasgow, and Rotterdam.

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Ashwin's franchise is owned by former India cricketer Rahul Dravid.

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