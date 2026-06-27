Is Washington Sundar A Batter Or A Bowler? Team India's Selection Puzzle After Ireland Upset

Washington Sundar's role in India's T20I setup continues to spark debate over his batting and bowling responsibilities
Ravichandran Ashwin believes the all-rounder is being backed without a clearly defined role
Experts argue India must give Sundar consistent opportunities to unlock his full potential
Washington Sundar has been one of Indian cricket's most intriguing talents for nearly a decade. Having made his international debut before turning 18, the off-spinner has remained a regular across formats, particularly in T20Is.
Yet, despite 60-plus appearances in the shortest format, one question continues to follow him: what exactly is his role? Is he a bowling all-rounder trusted to deliver four economical overs, or a lower-order batter capable of finishing innings? India's recent T20I assignments, including the ongoing series against Ireland, have only intensified the debate, with former off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin also questioning how the team management is utilising the 26-year-old.
While Washington continues to enjoy the confidence of coach Gautam Gambhir and the selectors, his performances suggest a player whose role has become increasingly blurred rather than clearly defined.
Is Washington Sundar Being Used In The Right Role?
Washington's numbers paint an interesting picture. As a batter, he has rarely been entrusted with enough opportunities to establish himself as a finisher. Most of his innings have come in the lower middle order, where the expectation is to clear the ropes from ball one, a role that does not naturally align with his batting style. Against Ireland, he managed just nine runs off 12 deliveries after walking in at No. 6, once again struggling to accelerate, which can be considered as one of many reason why India lost the match.
His bowling usage raises even more questions. Originally introduced as a new-ball specialist capable of exploiting the Powerplay, Washington has gradually been pushed into different phases of the innings. Under Gautam Gambhir's tenure, there have been multiple occasions where he has bowled just one over despite making an immediate impact. His spell against Australia, where he claimed 3/3 in 1.2 overs, highlighted his effectiveness, yet such opportunities have remained inconsistent.
Interestingly, whenever Washington has been allowed to complete his full quota of four overs, his economy rate has improved significantly while his strike rate has also become more effective. Those numbers suggest he performs better when trusted with a defined role rather than being used as a stop-gap option depending on match situations.
Can India Unlock Washington Sundar's Full Potential?
Former India spinner Ravichandran Ashwin recently echoed a concern shared by many observers: Washington is being backed, but without a clearly defined purpose. According to Ashwin, using him as a finisher does not maximise his strengths. Instead, he believes Washington should be deployed similarly to how Axar Patel was under the Rohit Sharma-Rahul Dravid regime, a floating all-rounder who enters after the Powerplay and is trusted to bowl his complete quota.
"Washington has been backed by this team (management). He seems an automatic choice in this line-up. They are backing him but what I feel that even as they play him, there is no specific role for him. There are times he is on the field, he gets one over, at times, he doesn't even get an over. If you guys remember, during T20 World Cup, they (team management) dropped vice-captain Axar Patel to play Washington. That much back up Washington is getting," Ashwin said on his Hindi YouTube show 'Ash Ki Baat.'
That argument is difficult to dismiss. Washington has never been a power-hitter in the mould of Hardik Pandya, nor has he consistently been used as India's lead attacking spinner. He occupies an uncomfortable middle ground where he is neither fully trusted with the bat nor the ball.
India must now decide whether they view him as a frontline off-spinner who can contribute useful runs or as a genuine all-rounder with a fixed tactical role. Without that clarity, the team risks underutilising one of its most versatile cricketers, while Washington himself remains caught between potential and expectation, a luxury India may not be able to afford with another T20 World Cup cycle already underway.