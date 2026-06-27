Is Washington Sundar A Batter Or A Bowler? Team India's Selection Puzzle After Ireland Upset

"Washington has been backed by this team (management). He seems an automatic choice in this line-up. They are backing him but what I feel that even as they play him, there is no specific role for him. There are times he is on the field, he gets one over, at times, he doesn't even get an over. If you guys remember, during T20 World Cup, they (team management) dropped vice-captain Axar Patel to play Washington. That much back up Washington is getting," Ashwin said on his Hindi YouTube show 'Ash Ki Baat.'