IND Vs ENG 1st ODI: Three Reasons Behind England's Six-Wicket Defeat To India

Gurnoor Brar's double strike triggered England's dramatic batting collapse
Gautam Gambhir's tactical call helped Jasprit Bumrah dismiss Harry Brook instantly
Axar Patel and Washington Sundar's unbeaten 102-run stand sealed India's victory
India finally had a reason to celebrate on their white-ball tour after enduring disappointing T20I series defeats against Ireland and England. The visitors bounced back in emphatic fashion by defeating England by six wickets in the opening ODI at Edgbaston to take a 1-0 lead in the three-match series.
It was also a statement victory considering India achieved it despite senior batters Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli managing just 11 and 5 respectively. After bowling England out for 258 in 47.5 overs, India chased down the target in 45.2 overs.
Shubman Gill's fluent 80 laid the platform before Axar Patel (67*) and Washington Sundar (58*) stitched together an unbeaten 102-run stand to seal the chase. While the scoreline looked comfortable in the end, three moments completely changed the course of the match.
Gurnoor Brar's Early Strikes Turned England's Dream Start Into A Nightmare
England looked set for a massive total after Ben Duckett and Jacob Bethell added 61 runs without loss. Duckett was attacking anything loose, while Bethell was happy playing the supporting role as India searched desperately for a breakthrough.
That moment arrived through debutant Gurnoor Brar. The left-arm seamer first dismissed the dangerous Duckett for 43 before removing Bethell in the very same over. In the space of a few deliveries, England slipped from complete control to uncertainty.
The wickets triggered a dramatic collapse, with the hosts losing five wickets for just 19 runs. What looked like a 300-plus total suddenly became a fight for respectability, handing India the momentum they never surrendered.
Gautam Gambhir's Tactical Move Delivered Harry Brook's Wicket Instantly
One of the most talked-about moments of the match came immediately after Harry Brook walked out to bat.
Television cameras captured head coach Gautam Gambhir sending a message onto the field through substitute Prince Yadav, asking captain Shubman Gill to bring Jasprit Bumrah back into the attack. The move paid off almost instantly.
Brook, England's captain and one of their most dangerous batters, edged Bumrah's very first delivery after the bowling change to first slip, where Rohit Sharma completed a simple catch. The dismissal exposed England's middle order and highlighted India's excellent tactical awareness.
The sequence quickly went viral on social media, with fans praising Gambhir's game management and India's ability to execute plans at exactly the right moment.
Axar Patel And Washington Sundar Buried England's Hopes
England still had hope after removing Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli and Shubman Gill, with Gill retiring hurt on 80 because of cramps just when India appeared in complete control.
Instead of panicking, Axar Patel and Washington Sundar produced one of India's most composed ODI partnerships in recent times. The duo absorbed the pressure, rotated the strike brilliantly and punished England whenever they missed their lengths.
Their unbeaten 102-run partnership ensured there would be no late collapse. Axar remained unbeaten on 67, while Sundar finished with 58 not out as India completed the chase with 28 balls to spare.
The partnership reflected India's improved depth in white-ball cricket. On a day when the senior stars failed, the all-rounders stepped up to deliver a memorable victory. If Gurnoor Brar and Jasprit Bumrah laid the foundation with the ball, Axar and Sundar ensured England never had a route back into the contest, giving India the perfect start to the ODI series.