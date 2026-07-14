Jio Star Bags European T20 Premier League 2026 Broadcasting Rights; Here's Where To Watch ETPL Worldwide

Reliance backed Jio Star bags the broadcasting and digital streaming rights of the inaugral season of European T20 Premier League 2026.
With the involvement of world class players, global broadcasting rights and ICC's backing, ETPL is all set to become one of the most anticipated additions in the franchise cricket calendar.
The league is set to be played from August 26 to September 20 across 32 matches.
The inaugaral season features six city based franchises - Amsterdam, Belfast, Dublin, Edinburgh, Glasgow and Rotterdam.
Reliance backed Jio Star officially bags the broadcasting and digital streaming rights of the upcoming European T20 Premier League (ETPL) which will also be the first ever ICC sanctioned T20 League in Europe.
The league is set to be played from August 26 to September 20 and it will be televised on the Star Sports Network and it will also be streamed on Jio Hotstar app and website thus adding to the growing cricketing portfolio of Jio Star.
The tournament will feature world's biggest cricketing stars alongside emerging European talent across a 32- match competition.
ETPL 2026 Global Broadcasting Partners
|Region
|Television Rights
|Streaming Partner
|Indian subcontinent
|Star Sports
|JioStar
|United Kingdom and Ireland
|TNT Sports
|HBO Max
|United States and Canada
|Willow
|Cricbuzz
|Middle East & North Africa
|NA
|Cricbuzz
|Southeast Asia
|NA
|Cricbuzz
The league officials have also indicated that regional broadcasting partners will be announced before the tournament kicks off on August 26.
Europe's First ICC Sanctioned T20 League
ETPL 2026 is a landmark moment for European cricket.
Featuring six city based franchises - Amsterdam, Belfast, Dublin, Edinburgh, Glasgow and Rotterdam, the competition aims to elevate the sport among the associate nations and give the opportunity and exposure to local players by competing alongside international players.
A total of 32 matches will be played in the inaugural season.
Star-Studded Owners And Players
The league has attracted several legendary cricketers from around the world both as owners and ambassadors of the league.
Some imminent names include former Australian captain Steve Waugh, his former teammate Matthew Hayden, South Africa's Jonty Rhodes, Faf du Plessis and Heinrich Klaasen.
Several international stars are also set to feature:
Ravichandran Ashwin will captain Dublin, co-owned by Rahul Dravid.
Mitchell Marsh headlines Amsterdam.
Mitchell Santner and Trent Boult lead Edinburgh.
Glenn Maxwell will captain Belfast.
Faf du Plessis takes charge of Rotterdam.
Glasgow boasts a star-studded lineup including Finn Allen, Liam Livingstone, Lungi Ngidi, and Keshav Maharaj.
Also Read: ETPL 2026 Franchise Owners - Check Details
A New Era In Making For European Cricket
Speaking after the announcement, Priyanka Kaul, ETPL's co-founder said that their partnership with Jio Star will help the league reach millions of fans thus leading to increase in visibility of European cricket, Franchises, Sponsors and emerging players in front of fans.
With World class players, global streaming support and the backing of ICC, the ETPL 2026 is all set to become one of the most anticipated additions in the calendar of Franchise cricket all over the world.