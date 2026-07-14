Jio Star Bags European T20 Premier League 2026 Broadcasting Rights; Here's Where To Watch ETPL Worldwide

The league has attracted several legendary cricketers from around the world both as owners and ambassadors of the league.

Some imminent names include former Australian captain Steve Waugh, his former teammate Matthew Hayden, South Africa's Jonty Rhodes, Faf du Plessis and Heinrich Klaasen.

Several international stars are also set to feature:

Ravichandran Ashwin will captain Dublin, co-owned by Rahul Dravid.

Mitchell Marsh headlines Amsterdam.

Mitchell Santner and Trent Boult lead Edinburgh.

Glenn Maxwell will captain Belfast.

Faf du Plessis takes charge of Rotterdam.

Glasgow boasts a star-studded lineup including Finn Allen, Liam Livingstone, Lungi Ngidi, and Keshav Maharaj.

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