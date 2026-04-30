Former South African Stars Unite To Own Franchise In European T20 Premier League

Jonty Rhodes, Faf du Plessis and Heinrich Klaasen joins hand to buy Rotterdam franchise in the inaugural European T20 Premier League

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European T20 Premier League 2026
Jonty Rhodes, Faf du Plessis and Heinrich Klaasen joins hand to buy Rotterdam franchise in ETPL. Photo: X/@RCBTweets
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Summary

Summary of this article

  • The inaugural season of ETPL is schedule to take place from August 26 to September 20

  • The former South African cricket trio together bought the Rotterdam franchise in the league

  • The other city-based franchises are Glasgow, Amsterdam, Edinburgh, Dublin and Belfast

Former South African cricketers Jonty Rhodes, Faf du Plessis and Heinrich Klaasen have jointly bought a franchise of the European T20 Premier League (ETPL) based in Rotterdam.

The Rotterdam franchise will compete in the inaugural season scheduled from August 26 to September 20.

The other city-based franchises are Glasgow, Amsterdam, Edinburgh, Dublin and Belfast.

"It's special to join Jonty and Klassy in acquiring a franchise in the ETPL. This is my first step into team ownership, and the timing couldn't be better with European cricket gaining real momentum," said du Plessis in a statement.

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