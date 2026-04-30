Former South African Stars Unite To Own Franchise In European T20 Premier League

Summary of this article
The inaugural season of ETPL is schedule to take place from August 26 to September 20
The former South African cricket trio together bought the Rotterdam franchise in the league
The other city-based franchises are Glasgow, Amsterdam, Edinburgh, Dublin and Belfast
Former South African cricketers Jonty Rhodes, Faf du Plessis and Heinrich Klaasen have jointly bought a franchise of the European T20 Premier League (ETPL) based in Rotterdam.
The Rotterdam franchise will compete in the inaugural season scheduled from August 26 to September 20.
The other city-based franchises are Glasgow, Amsterdam, Edinburgh, Dublin and Belfast.
"It's special to join Jonty and Klassy in acquiring a franchise in the ETPL. This is my first step into team ownership, and the timing couldn't be better with European cricket gaining real momentum," said du Plessis in a statement.