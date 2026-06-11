Cockroach Janta Party To Launch Education Manifesto, Ramps Up Demand for Pradhan’s Resignation

Placing pictures of Mahatma Gandhi and Dr B. R. Ambedkar at the podium, Abhijeet Dipke, founder of the sensational Cockroach Janta Party (CJP), announced in Pune that the youth-led party would release its education manifesto on Thursday.
"The manifesto focuses on preventing question paper leaks, ensuring timely declaration of examination results, improving transparency in recruitment and entrance examinations, strengthening accountability of examination authorities, and addressing issues faced by students due to delays and irregularities in the conduct of examinations," he said on Thursday.
Calling Pune the “Oxford of the East” and a “hub of education”, Dipke said the city was just one stop in CJP's nationwide campaign demanding the resignation of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan.
At press conferences held ahead of the protest at Savitribai Phule Pune University (SPPU), Dipke faced a barrage of questions comparing the movement to Anna Hazare’s anti-corruption campaign and Nepal’s Gen-Z protests, alongside speculation over its political motivations.
In response, Dipke maintained that the CJP is a public movement “fighting with the students, for the students”.
"CJP is a message from the youth of the country that they are fed up with the education system. The government cannot ignore the youth. Instead of calling us fake, try to understand the issues and problems faced by the youth in the country,” he said.
Dipke said that while the CJP was seeking accountability from the government, it was also willing to discuss solutions if invited to do so. He said, “The ball is in their court; however, the government has labelled us a national security threat and restricted our social media accounts.”
Questioning the Centre's democratic principles, Dipke said, “If we can’t even get a simple resignation, if the government is not ready to even admit the mistake, how can we expect them to resolve the entire education system?” He added , “It starts with taking responsibility and acknowledging the mistake. If they are not ready to even acknowledge the mistake, how are you going to fix the system?”
While announcing that the manifesto will be released on Thursday evening, Dipke was accompanied by prominent Maharashtra environmentalist and social activist Dr Vishwambhar Chaudhary, along with socio-legal advocate Asim Sarode. Both have taken on advisory roles within the movement and are calling for broader reforms in the country's education system.
Chaudhary said the CJP had only recently begun translating its online presence into an offline movement. “He (Dipke) might not have all the answers right now, but we must grant him and CJP time. Some netas have been sitting here for 12 years; at least grant the youth 12 weeks.”
Speaking to Outlook, Chaudhary argued that education was only one of several systems that had deteriorated over the last 12 years. “The ultimate sufferers are the common people, and if we are raising our apolitical voice, that is to be supported.”
Sarode, responding to comparisons with Nepal’s Gen-Z protests, said, “Abhijeet has very frankly declared that CJP will be following the path of Mahatma Gandhi and Dr Ambedkar; it is a constitutional, peaceful satyagraha movement. We are starting in the name of the great and powerful figures, as we are peaceful.”
“We hope for the best. If the government is responsible and responsive, Dharmendra Pradhan will definitely resign from the post. We are hoping he will be replaced with someone qualified.”
In a virtual interaction, CJP spokesperson Saurav Das told Outlook that the party planned to address city- and state-specific concerns during the campaign. He added, “ We have got a lot of support from Pune. As per our data metrics, we are expecting a huge turnout, with the protest being held at SPPU, we are expecting support from the student community, Ambedkarites, Gen-Z and their parents as well”.
Dipke said the launch of an indefinite nationwide campaign would take the movement to cities including Jaipur, Lucknow, Amritsar and Bengaluru before culminating at Jantar Mantar in New Delhi on June 20.
"We will not return until we get the resignation of the education minister, who is responsible for jeopardising the future of more than one crore students," he claimed.
As the CJP prepares for a peaceful protest modelled on earlier satyagrahas, the reality of its support and impact will begin to unfold at 4 pm on Thursday in front of the Ambedkar statue at SPPU.