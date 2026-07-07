Delhi High Court Allows Unblocking Of CJP X Account

The Delhi High Court allowed the restoration of the Cockroach Janta Party's X account on July 7, 2026.
Solicitor General Tushar Mehta informed Justice Swarana Kanta Sharma that the Centre has no objection to unblocking the account.
The account was originally blocked under Section 69A of the IT Act to prevent public chaos during the NEET-UG examination period.
The Delhi High Court allowed the unblocking of the Cockroach Janta Party's (CJP) X account on Tuesday, July 7, 2026. The judicial directive followed a concession by the Union government, which withdrew its objections to the account's restoration.
Solicitor General Tushar Mehta appeared before Justice Swarana Kanta Sharma to state the government has no objection to the unblocking. "I have no difficulty [with unblocking of the account]. I just want everyone to be more circumspect," Mehta said in remarks reported by Indian Express.
The account was originally blocked to prevent chaos among lakhs of students and parents during the National Eligibility Cum Entrance Test Undergraduate (NEET-UG) examination period.
The government informed the court that the restriction was no longer necessary as the exam period has now concluded, with the re-examination held on June 21, 2026.
"It was blocked at a time when NEET examination was to take place. Lakhs of students were to appear...several posts [on X] which would’ve created chaos among students and parents. Now the examination is over," Mehta added.
NEET Controversy and Protests
The cancellation of the original NEET-UG 2026 examination followed widespread allegations of a question paper leak. This issue quickly became a major flashpoint for public anger across the country. It triggered a massive protest movement, which included demonstrations by the newly formed Cockroach Janta Party (CJP).
The political group has been actively demanding that Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan resign from his post to take responsibility for the exam irregularities. The party's demonstrations in Delhi drew significant attention, with protestors expressing deep frustration over the handling of the national entrance exam. Many young activists joined the protests, highlighting the widespread impact of the cancellation on lakhs of medical aspirants.
Legal Battle and Blocking
CJP founder Abhijeet Dipke moved the Delhi High Court to challenge the blocking of the political party's X handle. The account was officially withheld in India on May 21, 2026.
Under Section 69(A) of the Information Technology Act, 2000, the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY) instructed X to suspend the profile. This legal provision empowers the central government to restrict public access to online information in the interest of India's sovereignty, security, public order or to prevent the incitement of offences.
On May 29, 2026, the Delhi High Court refused to immediately unblock the account. The court relegated Dipke to a government review committee under Rule 14 of the IT Rules, 2009, which mandates the committee to meet at least once in two months to record its findings on whether blocking directions comply with Section 69A.
If the committee finds the directions do not align with the law, it has the power to set them aside and order the unblocking of the account. Senior Advocate Akhil Sibal, appearing for Dipke, had unsuccessfully argued to unblock the account while keeping only specific alleged objectionable tweets blocked.
According to The Hindustan Times, the MeitY Review Committee held a hearing on June 24, 2026, where Dipke appeared. However, the committee did not release a formal decision before the government's July 7 court concession rendered the proceedings moot.