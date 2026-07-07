Sanjeev Jain Appointed India's Next Envoy to North Korea

Diplomat Sanjeev Jain has been appointed India's next Ambassador to the Democratic People's Republic of Korea, the Ministry of External Affairs said on Monday.
"Shri Sanjeev Jain (YOA: 2008), presently Ambassador of India to the Republic of Cabo Verde, has been appointed as the next Ambassador of India to the Democratic People's Republic of Korea," the ministry said in a statement.
The IFS officer is expected to take up the assignment shortly, it said.
Democratic People's Republic of Korea is also referred to as North Korea.