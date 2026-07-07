Sanjeev Jain Appointed India's Next Envoy to North Korea

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Diplomat Sanjeev Jain has been appointed India's next Ambassador to the Democratic People's Republic of Korea

Indian External Affairs Ministry
Sanjeev Jain Appointed India's Next Envoy to North Korea Photo: AP

Diplomat Sanjeev Jain has been appointed India's next Ambassador to the Democratic People's Republic of Korea, the Ministry of External Affairs said on Monday.

"Shri Sanjeev Jain (YOA: 2008), presently Ambassador of India to the Republic of Cabo Verde, has been appointed as the next Ambassador of India to the Democratic People's Republic of Korea," the ministry said in a statement.

The IFS officer is expected to take up the assignment shortly, it said.

Democratic People's Republic of Korea is also referred to as North Korea.

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