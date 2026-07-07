Raising the Bar: Saying it with Chocolates, from Pastries to Perfume

“Through ongoing conversations with our consumer community, one pattern kept emerging: children loved the pancakes, but parents were almost always pairing them with something extra. Chocolate came up repeatedly as the default accompaniment. "The market has responded positively. Our Hazelnut Almond Chocolate spread became our best-selling product within months of launch, fuelling the expansion into four flavours and textures,” said Parul Sharma, co-founder of Gladful.